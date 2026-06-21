U.S. Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

When the U.S. Open first came to Shinnecock Hills in 1896, the total prize fund was $335. James Fowlie won it and took home $150 as the winner’s payout. 130 years later, Shinnecock Hills now hosts its sixth U.S. Open, which is its most lucrative one yet.
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The 126th U.S. Open features a record-breaking purse of $22.5 million. The winner will take home $4.5 million, the largest first-place payout in U.S. Open history. USGA CEO Mike Whan announced the figure ahead of the week with lots of enthusiasm.
“We believe we are the best championship in the game, and we want a lot of aspects to be the best championship in the game.”
The prize purse has grown sharply over the past five years. In 2021, the total purse stood at $12.5 million, with the winner earning $2.2 million. It climbed to $17.5 million in 2022, then to $20 million in 2023. That year, Wyndham Clark collected $3.6 million, and in the 2024 and 2025 editions, the purse was $21.5 million, with the champion’s share sitting at $4.3 million each year.
The cut took place after 36 holes, and out of the 156-man field, 67 professionals made the cut. The player finishing last receives $42,863. Every golfer who missed the cut still collects $10,000 as a stipend, but the 20 amateurs in the field will receive no prize money.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize purse of the U.S. Open 2026:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,500,000
|2nd
|$2,430,000
|3rd
|$1,532,530
|4th
|$1,074,363
|5th
|$894,841
|6th
|$793,443
|7th
|$715,320
|8th
|$640,654
|9th
|$579,815
|10th
|$532,572
|11th
|$486,021
|12th
|$449,379
|13th
|$418,729
|14th
|$386,466
|15th
|$358,812
|16th
|$335,767
|17th
|$317,331
|18th
|$298,895
|19th
|$280,459
|20th
|$262,022
|21st
|$246,121
|22nd
|$230,220
|23rd
|$214,780
|24th
|$200,492
|25th
|$188,048
|26th
|$177,447
|27th
|$169,381
|28th
|$162,237
|29th
|$155,324
|30th
|$148,410
|31st
|$141,497
|32nd
|$134,583
|33rd
|$127,669
|34th
|$121,447
|35th
|$116,377
|36th
|$111,307
|37th
|$106,468
|38th
|$101,859
|39th
|$97,250
|40th
|$92,641
|41st
|$88,032
|42nd
|$83,423
|43rd
|$78,814
|44th
|$74,205
|45th
|$69,596
|46th
|$65,448
|47th
|$61,300
|48th
|$57,382
|49th
|$55,077
|50th
|$52,773
|51st
|$51,390
|52nd
|$50,238
|53rd
|$49,316
|54th
|$48,855
|55th
|$48,394
|56th
|$47,933
|57th
|$47,472
|58th
|$47,012
|59th
|$46,551
|60th
|$46,090
|61st
|$45,629
|62nd
|$45,168
|63rd
|$44,707
|64th
|$44,246
|65th
|$43,785
|66th
|$43,324
|67th
|$42,863
Beyond the check, the winner will earn 600 FedExCup points and a 5-year exemption on the PGA Tour. The title also comes with a 10-year exemption to the U.S. Open and automatic invitations to the remaining majors for 5 years.
Along with financials and the beneficiaries, the course and the championship are far more interesting. Here are some interesting facts you should know.
Interesting Things to Know about the U.S. Open
The U.S. Open has a unique tradition that sets it apart from the regular PGA Tour events. Players are allowed to practice on the putting green of the hole they have just completed, something that is prohibited on the PGA Tour. Because Tour players are so used to that restriction, many forget the USGA allows it.
Shinnecock Hills has also been the stage for several memorable U.S. Open moments. Tiger Woods made his U.S. Open debut at the 1995 championship as a 19-year-old. He came after an exemption after winning the U.S. Amateur the year before.
The U.S. Open is traditionally played on the third weekend of June, which means the final round often falls on Father’s Day. The USGA has deviated from that schedule only once in recent years, moving the 2020 championship to September because of the pandemic. This year, Scottie Scheffler’s birthday also falls on Father’s Day as he attempts to complete the career Grand Slam.
Written by
Edited by
Riya Singhal