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U.S. Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jun 21, 2026 | 3:05 PM EDT

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U.S. Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jun 21, 2026 | 3:05 PM EDT

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When the U.S. Open first came to Shinnecock Hills in 1896, the total prize fund was $335. James Fowlie won it and took home $150 as the winner’s payout. 130 years later, Shinnecock Hills now hosts its sixth U.S. Open, which is its most lucrative one yet.

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The 126th U.S. Open features a record-breaking purse of $22.5 million. The winner will take home $4.5 million, the largest first-place payout in U.S. Open history. USGA CEO Mike Whan announced the figure ahead of the week with lots of enthusiasm.

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“We believe we are the best championship in the game, and we want a lot of aspects to be the best championship in the game.”

The prize purse has grown sharply over the past five years. In 2021, the total purse stood at $12.5 million, with the winner earning $2.2 million. It climbed to $17.5 million in 2022, then to $20 million in 2023. That year, Wyndham Clark collected $3.6 million, and in the 2024 and 2025 editions, the purse was $21.5 million, with the champion’s share sitting at $4.3 million each year.

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The cut took place after 36 holes, and out of the 156-man field, 67 professionals made the cut. The player finishing last receives $42,863. Every golfer who missed the cut still collects $10,000 as a stipend, but the 20 amateurs in the field will receive no prize money.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize purse of the U.S. Open 2026:

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PositionPrize Money
1st$4,500,000
2nd$2,430,000
3rd$1,532,530
4th$1,074,363
5th$894,841
6th$793,443
7th$715,320
8th$640,654
9th$579,815
10th$532,572
11th$486,021
12th$449,379
13th$418,729
14th$386,466
15th$358,812
16th$335,767
17th$317,331
18th$298,895
19th$280,459
20th$262,022
21st$246,121
22nd$230,220
23rd$214,780
24th$200,492
25th$188,048
26th$177,447
27th$169,381
28th$162,237
29th$155,324
30th$148,410
31st$141,497
32nd$134,583
33rd$127,669
34th$121,447
35th$116,377
36th$111,307
37th$106,468
38th$101,859
39th$97,250
40th$92,641
41st$88,032
42nd$83,423
43rd$78,814
44th$74,205
45th$69,596
46th$65,448
47th$61,300
48th$57,382
49th$55,077
50th$52,773
51st$51,390
52nd$50,238
53rd$49,316
54th$48,855
55th$48,394
56th$47,933
57th$47,472
58th$47,012
59th$46,551
60th$46,090
61st$45,629
62nd$45,168
63rd$44,707
64th$44,246
65th$43,785
66th$43,324
67th$42,863

Beyond the check, the winner will earn 600 FedExCup points and a 5-year exemption on the PGA Tour. The title also comes with a 10-year exemption to the U.S. Open and automatic invitations to the remaining majors for 5 years.

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Along with financials and the beneficiaries, the course and the championship are far more interesting. Here are some interesting facts you should know.

Interesting Things to Know about the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open has a unique tradition that sets it apart from the regular PGA Tour events. Players are allowed to practice on the putting green of the hole they have just completed, something that is prohibited on the PGA Tour. Because Tour players are so used to that restriction, many forget the USGA allows it.

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Shinnecock Hills has also been the stage for several memorable U.S. Open moments. Tiger Woods made his U.S. Open debut at the 1995 championship as a 19-year-old. He came after an exemption after winning the U.S. Amateur the year before.

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The U.S. Open is traditionally played on the third weekend of June, which means the final round often falls on Father’s Day. The USGA has deviated from that schedule only once in recent years, moving the 2020 championship to September because of the pandemic. This year, Scottie Scheffler’s birthday also falls on Father’s Day as he attempts to complete the career Grand Slam.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game. Her coverage focuses on narrative-driven features, player journeys, and the evolving dynamics shaping the sport. By going beyond surface-level reporting, Roshni highlights the human stories that define golf, placing developments within a broader context that resonates with readers while maintaining clarity and relevance. Before transitioning into sports media, she built experience across research and content roles, developing a strong foundation in data analysis, academic writing, and structured storytelling. This background informs her ability to approach golf with both analytical discipline and creative perspective, ensuring her reporting remains both insightful and engaging.

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Riya Singhal

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