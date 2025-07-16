U.S. Open Champ Felt Unworthy of Sharing Stage With Scottie Scheffler and Co. Until Caddie’s Wake-Up Call

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the 2025 U.S. Open, J.J. Spaun emerged as one of the most unlikely winners. If you asked him, he would probably say it’s all about “perseverance.” Indeed, it is. Following four top-10 finishes in 2024, the American turned the tables this year by playing some of his best golf. After a T2 finish at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, he nearly added his second pro win at The PLAYERS Championship before succeeding at one of the most difficult courses in the world, Oakmont. The U.S. Open win propelled Spaun to the 2025 Ryder Cup, even if he did not feel confident about his chances next to Scottie Scheffler & co.

Following his 2025 U.S. Open win, Spaun’s currently third in the Ryder Cup rankings with 12271.85 points, right behind Scottie Scheffler (27770.33) and Xander Schauffele (12706.10). Now, just a couple of months ahead of his (possible) Ryder Cup appearance, Spaun shared at The Open Championship 2025, “I don’t think I’ve ever thought of being on the Ryder Cup or imagining myself on the Ryder Cup, but I’ve been hearing that a lot throughout the last few years, from my caddie and my coach, like they’ve been kind of putting that out there and almost in a way manifesting it, which is kind of weird.”

Pretty humble for a golfer who emerged as the only player to score under par at 1-under 279 at Oakmont! J.J. Spaun continued at the presser, “My caddie’s always believed in me, even when I was ranked outside the top 100. He’s like, “I think you’re a top 10 player in the world.” He thinks I could be No. 1, but honestly, let’s be real. He’s like, “Well, I at least think you’re top 10,” and I was like, “Okay, sure.” Here we are top 10 in the world.”

Indeed, following his 2025 U.S. Open win, Spaun has climbed the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). He currently ranks 10th in the world. Now, Spaun adds, “He always believed I could be on the Ryder Cup, and here we are looking pretty good for the Ryder Cup.” Spaun’s caddie is Mark Carens, and they formed a partnership in 2021, eventually resulting in the duo’s first win at the 2022 Valero Texas Open. The 2025 Players Championship showcased the strong bond between Spaun and his caddie, Carens, whose words of wisdom, “Let’s stay in the moment,” proved pivotal in Spaun’s playoff push against Rory McIlroy.

Interestingly, Spaun has been pretty honest about his Ryder Cup chances. During a recent interview with GOLF’s Subpar podcast, he said, “I’ve dreamed of making the Ryder Cup, but I never thought I would actually be on it,” but admitted, “it’s just been a crazy year.”

As per the current Ryder Cup standings for Team USA, the points standings continue with Russell Henley in fourth, trailed by Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa in fifth, sixth, and seventh. They’re followed by Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley, and Harris English. The top six players after the 2025 BMW Championship will secure automatic spots, with the captain, Bradley, selecting six additional players. However, despite Spaun’s concerns about his chances, Keegan Bradley is excited about the possibility of his appearance at Bethpage.

Keegan Bradley thinks J.J. Spaun would be the “heartbeat” of the Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley, the captain of Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup, seems impressed with JJ Spaun’s recent performances. Spaun’s 2025 US Open victory and runner-up finish at The Players Championship have likely secured his spot on the team, according to Bradley’s comments. “I’ve spoken with JJ. I am so thrilled for him to have won that tournament. He’s played so great this year,” Bradley said at The PLAYERS Championship 2025.

“I think going to a course like Bethpage Black, the people are really going to be behind a guy like JJ Spaun. His story is incredible. He’s a hard working guy that’s just building and building and building his whole career.” Bradley also believes Spaun can be a fan favorite at Bethpage and the heartbeat of Team USA. “I think he’s a guy that people at Bethpage will really resonate with and a guy that on our team is the heartbeat… I’m really proud to have him on this team because it’s really difficult to make your first team.”

But when it comes to his stats, a few areas of concern exist. J.J. Spaun currently ranks 41st in strokes gained off the tee, 7th in strokes gained approach, 39th in strokes gained putting, 93rd in strokes gained around the greens, and 8th in total strokes gained. His overall game is clearly in excellent shape, but American fans might worry about his position in the strokes gained around the greens category.

In match play, where a single chip-in or successful up-and-down can dramatically shift momentum, Spaun may need to focus on enhancing his short game as he prepares for the Ryder Cup, given that the rest of his game is in top form. Hopefully, if Spaun makes it to Bethpage this year, he will have great form to show!