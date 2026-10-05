U.S. Presidents Cup Star Jackson Koivun Joins Brooks Koepka on TGL’s New Golf Team

Jackson Koivun’s rapid rise through professional golf has now earned him a spot on TGL’s newest team. After turning pro in June and winning the 3M Open in just his third PGA Tour start, the 21-year-old is continuing his breakout stretch by joining Motor City Golf Club for the 2027 season. According to NUCLR GOLF, Koivun will team up with five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, giving Detroit a lineup that blends emerging talent with proven experience from the outset.

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The timing makes the move even more intriguing. Koivun is coming off his first Presidents Cup appearance, where U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker selected him as a captain’s pick. The 21-year-old went 2-0-1 at Medinah, earning 2.5 points and closing out the week with a Sunday singles win over Si Woo Kim as Team USA completed its comeback. Now, just months into his professional career, Koivun will compete in another team event—this time under the bright lights of TGL.

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Before turning professional, Koivun was the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world and had already built an impressive résumé at Auburn, winning 11 collegiate events, two NCAA team titles, and multiple player-of-the-year honors. He also earned his PGA Tour card through the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program, setting the stage for an immediate impact at the professional level. He delivered just three starts into his career, winning the 3M Open with a victory over then-World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. That breakthrough performance quickly established Koivun as one of the game’s most intriguing young players—and helped put him firmly in the mix for Snedeker’s final captain’s pick at the Presidents Cup.

Now, just months removed from college golf, Koivun is already a PGA Tour winner, a Presidents Cup player and a member of a new TGL team. His professional career has accelerated at an extraordinary pace, and if the past few months are any indication, this could be only the beginning of what lies ahead.

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Koepka was the first player announced for Motor City back in August, and his résumé needs little introduction. A five-time major champion and former world No. 1, he has nine PGA Tour victories and brings a wealth of experience to the new Detroit franchise. The energy, fast pace, and team-oriented format of TGL helped draw him to the league, and now he’ll have a much younger teammate in Jackson Koivun, whose professional career is just beginning to take off.

That is what makes the Koepka-Koivun pairing so interesting. Koepka has spent years playing in the biggest moments, while Koivun is still building his name but has already shown he can handle team pressure. The rest of Motor City’s roster is still unknown, so it is too early to know how strong this team will be. Still, a five-time major champion next to one of the game’s fastest-rising young stars feels like a smart way to start a new team. It gives Motor City experience, youth, and plenty of intrigue before its first match.

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Motor City Golf Club will mark TGL’s first expansion as the league grows to seven teams for the 2027 season, bringing professional golf’s new team-based format to Detroit. The franchise will join Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links GC, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club, with all seven teams set to compete at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The league has scheduled the 2027 season to start on December 27, 2026, allowing Motor City to present Detroit to TGL for the first time. With TGL also extending its U.S. media-rights agreement with ESPN and TMRW Sports, Koivun and his new team will have another major platform to connect with golf fans as the league continues to expand.

Just a few months ago, Koivun was finishing college at Auburn. Since then, he has turned pro, won on the PGA Tour in just his third start, earned a Presidents Cup captain’s pick, helped Team USA complete its comeback at Medinah, and now joined Brooks Koepka on a new TGL team.

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That is an incredible rise in such a short time. Now, Motor City gives Koivun another stage to prove himself. Having Koepka beside him could be just as valuable, with the five-time major champion bringing years of experience to a player who is still learning what life at the top of professional golf looks like. If Koivun keeps improving at this pace, Motor City may have found one of TGL’s most exciting young stars.