U.S. Senior Open 2025: Top 5 Amateurs to Watch Out for at Broadmoor

Back in 1980, William C. Campbell came achingly close to capturing the inaugural U.S. Senior Open, finishing as runner-up at Winged Foot and establishing that amateurs could genuinely contend at the highest level of golf. That inspiration has given way to genuine concern as no amateur has made the cut in the last three U.S. Senior Opens.

The 19 amateurs in this year’s field face mounting tension at The Broadmoor, where the East Course blends classic design with mountain terrain at an elevation of more than 6,300 feet above sea level, creating one of the most distinct tests in USGA history. Against this backdrop, five amateurs stand out as genuine contenders to break the recent drought.

Their verified accomplishments suggest they possess the skills necessary to navigate both the course and the challenge.

Todd White: U.S. Senior Amateur Champion

Todd White enters as the most accomplished amateur in the field. He captured the 2023 U.S. Senior Amateur championship with a wire-to-wire victory at Martis Camp. The triumph required winning six consecutive matches from medalist honors through the final. Additionally, he claimed the 2024 R&A Senior Amateur title, demonstrating his ability to perform on international stages.

His recent form supports his top billing. White advanced to the quarterfinals at the 2024 U.S. Senior Amateur, adding three more match-play victories to his resume. His consistent excellence earned him the #18 ranking in AmateurGolf.com Senior Rankings.

The high school history teacher from Spartanburg brings both experience and proven championship mettle. His track record at major amateur venues gives him a significant edge over less accomplished competitors.

Dan Sullivan: Senior Amateur Runner-Up

Dan Sullivan brings momentum from his outstanding 2024 season. He reached the U.S. Senior Amateur final at The Honors Course, ultimately falling to Louis Brown by a 4&3 margin in the championship match. That runner-up finish earned him automatic entry into this championship.

His journey to the final showcased steady improvement throughout the week. The performance highlighted his ability to handle high-stakes situations against quality opposition. Sullivan works as a real estate lender in Pasadena, California, bringing the mental discipline necessary for elite competition.

Beyond national competition, Sullivan claimed his third SCGA Public Links Championship in 2023. This regional success demonstrates consistent excellence across different levels of amateur golf. His analytical business background translates well to strategic course management.

Chris Devlin: Trans-Miss Champion

Chris Devlin enters with the most impressive recent victory among this group. He captured the 2024 Trans-Miss Mid-Amateur championship by a commanding 14 strokes. His winning total of 20-under par included rounds of 63, 67, and 66, showcasing exceptional scoring ability.

His golf story carries unique elements that add depth to his competitive fire. Devlin helped recruit Graeme McDowell to UAB, even sacrificing part of his scholarship to accommodate the future U.S. Open champion. This selfless act demonstrates the character that often produces breakthrough performances.

The comeback narrative adds emotional weight to his presence. Devlin battled a neuromuscular disease that required open heart surgery, forcing him away from competitive golf for over a year. His return to elite amateur competition through qualifying represents a remarkable personal victory.

Thomas Ansbro: Regional Amateur Standout

Thomas Ansbro earned his spot through a solid regional performance. He finished tied for second at the 2024 NCGA Senior Valley Amateur with a score of 73. His qualifying round of 74 for the U.S. Senior Open demonstrated the consistency necessary for this level of competition.

The California amateur has built his resume gradually through consistent performances in regional events. Each competition provided valuable experience competing against strong amateur fields. This incremental improvement suggests he’s reaching peak form at an opportune moment.

His ability to advance through both qualifying stages indicates legitimate championship-level skills that could translate to weekend play.

Ryan Gioffre: Dark Horse Amateur

Ryan Gioffre rounds out the top five based on his inclusion in the championship field. His path to The Broadmoor and specific recent results remain largely undocumented in available sources. This creates intrigue around his potential impact this week.

His presence in the field confirms he met the qualifying standards necessary to compete at this level. The USGA’s rigorous selection process ensures every amateur possesses legitimate credentials for major championship golf.

The Broadmoor’s history includes Jack Nicklaus winning the 1959 U.S. Amateur here as a 19-year-old. That precedent proves amateur excellence can flourish at this venue. Whether any of these five can channel similar magic remains the week’s most compelling amateur storyline. The mountain air and elevated conditions will test every aspect of their games. Who do you think has the best chance to become the first amateur to make the cut since 2019?