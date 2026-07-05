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U.S. Senior Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jul 5, 2026 | 2:40 PM EDT

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U.S. Senior Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jul 5, 2026 | 2:40 PM EDT

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In 46 years, the prize money and winner’s share for the U.S. Senior Open have grown 40 times. The total prize money for the first U.S. Open was $100,000, and Roberto De Vicenzo won the inaugural 1980 event with a $20,000 purse. 

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The 2026 U.S. Senior Open prize money is a whopping $4,000,000. Of 156 starters, 60 made the cut to compete for the purse. With Pádraig Harrington (who won in 2022 and 2025) currently leading at Scioto Country Club, Stewart Cink and George McNeill following closely behind, here’s the breakdown of the prize money. 

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PositionPrize Money
1$800,000
2$432,000
3$255,061
4$178,788
5$148,913
6$132,039
7$119,039
8$106,613
9$96,489
10$88,627
11$80,880
12$74,782
13$69,682
14$64,313
15$59,711
16$55,876
17$52,808
18$49,740
19$46,672
20$43,604
21$40,958
22$38,311
23$35,742
24$33,364
25$31,293
26$29,529
27$28,187
28$26,998
29$25,848
30$24,697
31$23,547
32$22,396
33$21,246
34$20,210
35$19,366
36$18,523
37$17,717
38$16,950
39$16,183
40$15,416
41$14,649
42$13,882
43$13,115
44$12,348
45$11,581
46$10,891
47$10,201
48$9,549
49$9,165
50$8,782
51$8,552
52$8,360
53$8,206
54$8,130
55$8,053
56$7,976
57$7,900
58$7,823
59$7,746
60$7,670

The $4M purse has been flat since 2017, while the regular U.S. Open has grown. However, in 2024, the U.S. Senior Open’s prize money distribution was adjusted to award a larger share to the winner and other top finishers.

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Beyond the prize money, the winner, along with every player who makes the cut, also earns Charles Schwab Cup points. The champion takes home 800,000 points toward the season-long race. This gives the champion a massive head start or boost in the overall standings, making it much easier to qualify for the playoffs.

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It rewards peak performance heavily while still allowing consistent players to stay in the mix. At the end of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the overall season-long winner receives extra money from a $2.1 million bonus pool. But the question remains: Who will win $800,000 this year?

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Pádraig Harrington eyes 2026 U.S. Senior Open as lead grows

Harrington’s 8-under 202 through 54 holes puts him on the verge of a third title. And he is on course for another major victory. Of course, all that is because he has been remarkably consistent throughout the week. Remember, he opened his campaign with a 1-under 69 before improving to a 3-under 67 in the second round. 

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Even in the third round, he carried that momentum. He fired a 4-under 66 to reach 8-under 202 and take the outright lead heading into the championship round. And now, through the opening nine holes of the final round, he is 3-under for the day. Meaning his overall tournament score is 11-under. Naturally, the Irishman finds himself with a comfortable four-shot lead.

That is over George McNeill and Stewart Cink, both tied for second at 7-under. If Harrington maintains his pace, he will become a three-time champion of the prestigious event.

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With Harrington’s four-shot lead, the tournament’s conclusion is all but certain. 

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Sudeep Sinha

4,605 Articles

Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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