U.S. Senior Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

In 46 years, the prize money and winner’s share for the U.S. Senior Open have grown 40 times. The total prize money for the first U.S. Open was $100,000, and Roberto De Vicenzo won the inaugural 1980 event with a $20,000 purse.

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The 2026 U.S. Senior Open prize money is a whopping $4,000,000. Of 156 starters, 60 made the cut to compete for the purse. With Pádraig Harrington (who won in 2022 and 2025) currently leading at Scioto Country Club, Stewart Cink and George McNeill following closely behind, here’s the breakdown of the prize money.

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Position Prize Money 1 $800,000 2 $432,000 3 $255,061 4 $178,788 5 $148,913 6 $132,039 7 $119,039 8 $106,613 9 $96,489 10 $88,627 11 $80,880 12 $74,782 13 $69,682 14 $64,313 15 $59,711 16 $55,876 17 $52,808 18 $49,740 19 $46,672 20 $43,604 21 $40,958 22 $38,311 23 $35,742 24 $33,364 25 $31,293 26 $29,529 27 $28,187 28 $26,998 29 $25,848 30 $24,697 31 $23,547 32 $22,396 33 $21,246 34 $20,210 35 $19,366 36 $18,523 37 $17,717 38 $16,950 39 $16,183 40 $15,416 41 $14,649 42 $13,882 43 $13,115 44 $12,348 45 $11,581 46 $10,891 47 $10,201 48 $9,549 49 $9,165 50 $8,782 51 $8,552 52 $8,360 53 $8,206 54 $8,130 55 $8,053 56 $7,976 57 $7,900 58 $7,823 59 $7,746 60 $7,670

The $4M purse has been flat since 2017, while the regular U.S. Open has grown. However, in 2024, the U.S. Senior Open’s prize money distribution was adjusted to award a larger share to the winner and other top finishers.

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Beyond the prize money, the winner, along with every player who makes the cut, also earns Charles Schwab Cup points. The champion takes home 800,000 points toward the season-long race. This gives the champion a massive head start or boost in the overall standings, making it much easier to qualify for the playoffs.

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It rewards peak performance heavily while still allowing consistent players to stay in the mix. At the end of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the overall season-long winner receives extra money from a $2.1 million bonus pool. But the question remains: Who will win $800,000 this year?

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Pádraig Harrington eyes 2026 U.S. Senior Open as lead grows

Harrington’s 8-under 202 through 54 holes puts him on the verge of a third title. And he is on course for another major victory. Of course, all that is because he has been remarkably consistent throughout the week. Remember, he opened his campaign with a 1-under 69 before improving to a 3-under 67 in the second round.

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Even in the third round, he carried that momentum. He fired a 4-under 66 to reach 8-under 202 and take the outright lead heading into the championship round. And now, through the opening nine holes of the final round, he is 3-under for the day. Meaning his overall tournament score is 11-under. Naturally, the Irishman finds himself with a comfortable four-shot lead.

That is over George McNeill and Stewart Cink, both tied for second at 7-under. If Harrington maintains his pace, he will become a three-time champion of the prestigious event.

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With Harrington’s four-shot lead, the tournament’s conclusion is all but certain.