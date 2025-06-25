U.S. Senior Open 2025: Top 5 Bets for Broadmoor Major Explored

Yet another senior major is upon us. The U.S. Senior Open will take place at the Broadmoor Golf Club from June 26 to June 29. Richard Bland, who won the title last year, will not be able to defend it this year, owing to his commitment to LIV Golf the same weekend. LIV Golf Dallas is taking place at the Maridoe Country Club in Texas, rendering him unavailable. This leaves the door open for a new winner to come from the crowd. But who do you think it will be? Here are our top picks for the winner of the 2025 US Senior Open being held in Colorado.

Miguel Angel Jimenez

Spanish ace Miguel Angel Jimenez is going into the US Senior Open with a brilliant run of form. The 61-year-old has won two of the last three events on the PGA Tour Champions, which includes the tour major, the Kauling Companies Championship, held in Ohio. Jimenez bested Australian senior golfer Steven Alker in a thrilling two-hole playoff to clinch the title at the Firestone Country Club.

The win marked the fourth title for Jimenez on the Champions Tour this season, having clinched the Trophy Hassan II and the Hoag Classic earlier this year before claiming victory through a playoff at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa. In terms of form, there is no question that Angel Jimenez is one of the favorites. The only real question is whether the current leader in the Charles Schwab Cup ranking can maintain the consistency for another event. Jimenez holds the third-best odds at the event.

2. Angel Cabrera

If there is a proven big-tournament performer, it is Angel Cabrera. The Argentine has been a force to be reckoned with on the Champions Tour, having registered four top 10 finishes in ten starts. The crazy part is that three of them were straightforward victories. He won the inaugural James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Florida in early April.

He then beat Jerry Kelly by a stroke at the first Tour Major, the Regions Tradition, carding a brilliant 20 par en route to the trophy. He then followed it up with another title campaign at the Senior PGA Championship, showing his great endurance and resilience. That is what makes him extremely scary.

3. Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink has been a consistent performer on the Tour this season. In 11 starts, the American golfer has notched 8 top 10s and is currently 4th in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings. His lone victory this season came at the Insperity Invitational, where he beat Retief Goosen in a playoff.

Cink also finished an impressive T4 in the last senior major, the Senior PGA Championship, and also goes into the Colorado event in good form, having finished third behind eventual winner Miguel Angel Jimenez. This consistent performance has put him as the odds-on favorite to win the US Senior Open, ahead of the likes of Miguel Angel Jimenez and Steven Alker.

4. Ernie Els

Ernie Els could be a sleeper pick that can win the title. The South African has played in 13 events this season on the PGA Tour Champions and has finished 12 times in the top 25. This includes his lone victory at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. He also carded a runner-up finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, where he lost out to Jerry Kelly.

Els finished 8th in the US Senior Open last year and now, playing his fifth Senior US Open, he will be on the lookout to improve his position with a strong performance.

5. Steven Alker

Just like Cink, Alker is also another consistent performer on the Senior Tour. The Australian is currently 2nd in the Charles Schwab Cup ranking despite having won just one event during the season, the Cologuard Classic. Alker, however, has finished 9 times in the top 10 in 11 starts. This includes two runner-up finishes at the Trophy Hassan II and the Kaulig Companies Championship, both times losing out to Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Alker finished T12 at the Major last year, carding 4 under par, which was nine strokes off the eventual winner, Richard Bland. He also finished a disappointing T14 at the Senior PGA Championship earlier this season. That, along with his T45 finish at the Insperity Invitational, are the only two times he finished outside the Top 6 on the Senior Tour. Crazy! Alker holds the second-best odds to win the major behind Cink and is expected to be a strong contender throughout the week.

Who do you think will win the US Senior Open? Will it be someone from this list, or will a dark horse from outside claim bragging rights at Broadmoor?