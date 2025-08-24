U.S. Senior Women’s Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, California, is hosting a thrilling competition and record-breaking performance between the legends of the LPGA Tour. The US Senior Women’s Open, which is concluding, has turned the leaderboard upside down, with players like Annika Sorenstam falling behind on the leaderboard after a great start in the first round. Well, as we are on the final day of the event, this is the final chance for the golfers to redeem their position and clinch the grand prize of the USGA event.
The field of 132 players has already been reduced to the top 50 and ties. With the cut line at +8, 51 players have stepped closer to the whopping prize purse of $1 million. However, the golfers who missed the cut will be awarded $2000 by the USGA, the presenter of the championship. But for the rest, there is still a grand opportunity to be among the top names and to clinch the maximum share along with a Sterling Silver trophy designed specifically for the championship.
The winner of the event will get a 20% share of the prize money, as the standard percentage, which is $200,000. The prize money purse is $2.75 million. Following that, the runner-up will add $108,000 to her bank balance. After which, the prize will significantly decline until the last golfer gets only $3,392.
|1
|$200,000
|2
|$108,000
|3
|$66,228
|4
|$46,144
|5
|$38,292
|6
|$33,929
|7
|$30,730
|8
|$27,531
|9
|$24,914
|10
|$22,781
|11
|$20,745
|12
|$18,806
|13
|$17,740
|14
|$16,771
|15
|$15,801
|16
|$14,929
|17
|$14,056
|18
|$13,184
|19
|$12,360
|20
|$11,567
|21
|$10,884
|22
|$10,203
|23
|$9,542
|24
|$8,931
|25
|$8,401
|26
|$7,953
|27
|$7,616
|28
|$7,320
|29
|$7,035
|30
|$6,749
|31
|$6,463
|32
|$6,177
|33
|$5,891
|34
|$5,635
|35
|$5,431
|36
|$5,226
|37
|$5,032
|38
|$4,847
|39
|$4,662
|40
|$4,477
|41
|$4,294
|42
|$4,110
|43
|$3,925
|44
|$3,741
|45
|$3,555
|46
|$3,392
In the past six editions of the event, each season had a different winner, but country-wise, US, Sweden, and English golfers have clinched the title twice. However, none of the past winners are in the top-5 spots, so there is a possibility of having a seventh new winner. But will the winner be from any other nation apart from the three mentioned earlier? We still have time to witness that. Away from that quest, one thing is assured: that the final round will offer a nail-biting experience for fans, as the top-3 names are tied for first place. Let’s take a look at the leaderboard before the fourth round and understand who has a consistent and dominant form.
US Senior Women’s Open leaderboard
After three rounds, Beck Morgan, Maria McBride, and Corina Kelepouris are leading with their 4-under score. The Welsh professional, Morgan, with her rounds of 74-68-73, has carded 13 birdies until now. Her round two, being the best with eight birdies, is a significant sign of her dominant form. However, the other two in the lead, including the Swedish, McBride has 12 birdies and a round score of 73-70-72. And the Canadian Kelepouris, with 72-71-72 rounds, including 11 birdies, is in a tight spot to lead.
While the reigning champion, Lita Lindley, is placed at the T8 position with her score of over par 3. Not just her, but the list of past champions is not in the top 5. Trish Johnson is at T7, Annika Sorenstam is at T11, while Juli McGill is at 46th with her +20 score. The past champions have struggled with consistency as they all recorded over-par rounds, despite a decent start to the round.
Now with the great chance for the new leaders, can they turn the opportunity into victory? Time will tell that, but the seventh season will offer a new champion that is assured until and unless the past winners miraculously showcase their prime form. Who do you think will win this season’s US Senior Women’s Open? Share your picks with us in the comments below.
