U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Top 5 Pros Who Can Win at Riviera Golf Course

Riviera has been hosting men’s majors so far. The U.S. Women’s Open has never been here before. This week, that changes. The 81st edition of the major, carrying a prize money of $12M will take place here from June 4 to June 7. Five names we believe would rise to the top are:

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1. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda has 13 starts at the U.S. Women’s Open, and her best finish came last summer, when she finished T2 at Erin Hills, carding a 68 in the final round. Well, the ride has not always been smooth; she has also missed cuts in the years 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2024.

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She has been in the top 10 three times across 13 starts at this championship. The arc is trending upward at the right time when you look at her 2026 numbers.

This season, she had seven starts, seven cuts made, seven top 10s, and three wins. She won the Chevron Championship at -18, took Riviera Maya at -17, and added a T8 two weeks ago at the Kroger Queen City. She leads the CME points race with 2,600 points and is zero points behind.

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2. Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul made four appearances at the U.S. Women’s Open, with her best finish being T6 at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. She missed cuts in 2023 and 2025, which keeps her performance record volatile, but her 2022 debut at Pine Needles (T24) and the T6 in 2024 show she has the potential to bring that trophy home. And her 2026 records back that up.

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Imago February 20, 2026, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand: Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand seen during the 3rd round of the LPGA, Golf Damen Honda Thailand golf tournament. Pattaya Thailand – ZUMAs197 20260220_aaa_s197_384 Copyright: xKittinunxRodsupanx

She won the Honda LPGA Thailand at -24 and the Mizuho Americas Open at -13, going back-to-back early in the season. She then cut at the Chevron (+3) but bounced back with a 7th at the Kroger Queen City. Nine starts, 8 cuts made, 4 top 10s. Now the question is, can he win her first major?

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3. Hyo Joo Kim

Back in 2018, Hyo Joo Kim was the runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open. She has made 5 cuts from 10 starts at this event. Now, at Riviera, she comes with solid 2026 results.

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She has recorded back-to-back wins in 2026: the Fortinet Founders Cup at -16 and the Ford Championship at -28. She then placed 6th at the Chevron at -7 and withdrew mid-event at JM Eagle LA. Six starts, six cuts made, and four top 10s. She sits second in the CME race with 1,482 points, and it won’t be a surprise if she wins the second major of her career at Riviera.

4. Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin is yet to win in 2026 but has been consistently good. She has made nine cuts in 10 starts, recorded four top-10 finishes, and earned more than $1.3 million. Her season highlights include a runner-up finish at the Mizuno Americas Open and at the Chevron Championship.

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The Chinese star has assembled one of the best U.S. Women’s Open resumes. She closed out T20 in 2023, moved to T12 in 2024, and broke through with a T4 result at Erin Hills in 2025. Maybe this is the year she finally gets it done.

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Yin, already a big winner, has demonstrated that he can deliver when the pressure is on in the biggest game. It will be an interesting watch if she can carry that same attitude at the event or not.

5. Hannah Green

Completing this list is Hannah Green, who is having yet another solid season. The 29-year-old has had two wins in 2026 so far, at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and the JM Eagle LA Championship. Her history at the U.S. Women’s Open reads well, though.

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Green finished at T20 in 2021, missed the cut in 2022, then improved to T12 at Lancaster in 2024. She followed up last year’s best major showing with another solid T12 finish. Her greatest strength is her ability to convert chances into points when she is in contention. She arrives at Riviera with confidence and proven winning form against elite fields. Can she finally win here?

These are our favorites; tell us who you are supporting.