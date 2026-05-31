UNC Health Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The UNC Health Championship started back in 1994 as a small $200,000 event. In 2023, the tournament rebranded as the UNC Health Championship and moved to Raleigh Country Club. This year is the 32nd edition of the event, and the total purse it is offering is $1,000,000.

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The winner takes home $180,000, which is the standard 18 percent payout on the Korn Ferry Tour. Here is the complete breakdown of what each golfer will win by the R4 at the UNC Heath Championship:

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1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

Beyond the prize money, the champion walks away with 500 Korn Ferry Tour points and around 16.4 Official World Golf Ranking points.

This is the 12th event on the Korn Ferry Tour. Overall, the Tour sees a 25-event schedule, and each of the first 21 stops gives 500 points to the winner. Those points matter because only the top 20 players at the end of the 2026 season earn a PGA Tour card.

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The UNC Health Championship has also grown considerably since it started. The purse has increased 5x in the last 30 years.

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Moreover, the event is also responsible for philanthropic actions. It gives back to the local community through nine nonprofit partners, including the Grayson Murray Foundation. This year, on Sunday, May 31, at 2:30 p.m. on hole No. 10, the Murray family and the tournament will host an honorary tee time for Grayson Murray, who used to reside in Raleigh and is also a former champion on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.

The authorities are content with the event’s contributions. Dr. Cristy Page, CEO of UNC Health, said, “UNC Health is proud to serve as the title sponsor for one of our state’s most exciting sports and charity events. We’re grateful for the team of volunteers and sponsors that help make the tournament a success every year. Our partnership with the Korn Ferry Tour helps support our mission of improving the health and well-being of all North Carolinians.”

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Moreover, on the final day, anyone who serves in the military or works as a first responder gets in free as part of Service Appreciation Day, put on by First Citizens.

Leaderboard after round 3 at the UNC Health Championship 2026

Alvaro Ortiz leads at 12-under after rounds of 67-62-69. His 62 in round two consisted of nine birdies and one bogey. Jeremy Paul is two shots back at 10 under. Paul shot 73 in the third round to lose the lead he held through 36 holes. Luke Gutschewski and John Pak are tied for third at 7-under, with Gutschewski shooting a 64 in the third round to jump 50 spots up the leaderboard.

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Five players share fifth at 6-under: Blades Brown, Robby Shelton, Chez Reavie, Ross Steelman, and Tyler Wilkes. The last player to make the cut takes home $4,000. With $180,000, 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, and a likely PGA Tour card push all on the line, Sunday will give plenty of storylines.