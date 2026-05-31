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UNC Health Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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May 30, 2026 | 8:45 PM VT

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UNC Health Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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May 30, 2026 | 8:45 PM VT

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The UNC Health Championship started back in 1994 as a small $200,000 event. In 2023, the tournament rebranded as the UNC Health Championship and moved to Raleigh Country Club. This year is the 32nd edition of the event, and the total purse it is offering is $1,000,000.

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The winner takes home $180,000, which is the standard 18 percent payout on the Korn Ferry Tour. Here is the complete breakdown of what each golfer will win by the R4 at the UNC Heath Championship:

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1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,500
7$32,000
8$29,500
9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$10,550
24$9,750
25$9,000
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$5,650
38$5,450
39$5,250
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$4,750
45$4,650
46$4,550
47$4,500
48$4,450
49$4,400
50$4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,020
65$4,000

Beyond the prize money, the champion walks away with 500 Korn Ferry Tour points and around 16.4 Official World Golf Ranking points.

This is the 12th event on the Korn Ferry Tour. Overall, the Tour sees a 25-event schedule, and each of the first 21 stops gives 500 points to the winner. Those points matter because only the top 20 players at the end of the 2026 season earn a PGA Tour card.

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The UNC Health Championship has also grown considerably since it started. The purse has increased 5x in the last 30 years.

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Moreover, the event is also responsible for philanthropic actions. It gives back to the local community through nine nonprofit partners, including the Grayson Murray Foundation. This year, on Sunday, May 31, at 2:30 p.m. on hole No. 10, the Murray family and the tournament will host an honorary tee time for Grayson Murray, who used to reside in Raleigh and is also a former champion on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.

The authorities are content with the event’s contributions. Dr. Cristy Page, CEO of UNC Health, said, “UNC Health is proud to serve as the title sponsor for one of our state’s most exciting sports and charity events. We’re grateful for the team of volunteers and sponsors that help make the tournament a success every year. Our partnership with the Korn Ferry Tour helps support our mission of improving the health and well-being of all North Carolinians.”

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Moreover, on the final day, anyone who serves in the military or works as a first responder gets in free as part of Service Appreciation Day, put on by First Citizens.

Leaderboard after round 3 at the UNC Health Championship 2026

Alvaro Ortiz leads at 12-under after rounds of 67-62-69. His 62 in round two consisted of nine birdies and one bogey. Jeremy Paul is two shots back at 10 under. Paul shot 73 in the third round to lose the lead he held through 36 holes. Luke Gutschewski and John Pak are tied for third at 7-under, with Gutschewski shooting a 64 in the third round to jump 50 spots up the leaderboard.

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Five players share fifth at 6-under: Blades Brown, Robby Shelton, Chez Reavie, Ross Steelman, and Tyler Wilkes. The last player to make the cut takes home $4,000. With $180,000, 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, and a likely PGA Tour card push all on the line, Sunday will give plenty of storylines.

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,461 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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Riya Singhal

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