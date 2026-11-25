Jackson Koivun went from a missed cut to a PGA Tour title in just three starts, but the 21-year-old admits the sudden spotlight nearly threw him off course. Appearing on GOLF’s Subpar podcast with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz ahead of the Farmers Insurance Skins Game, Koivun revealed that his first week as a professional was “pretty uncomfortable.”

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Koivun arrived on tour in June with massive hype after winning six times in 13 starts during his junior season at Auburn and reaching No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. After earning his card via PGA Tour University Accelerated, he made his pro debut at the John Deere Classic, where interviews and media obligations immediately tested him.

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Asked if life on the PGA Tour finally feels normal, Koivun pointed back to that rough opening week. “Yeah, I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable. My first event, it was pretty uncomfortable. I was just getting used to everything, and it played a factor into my game,” he said.

The scorecard reflected the struggle. Koivun opened with a 73 at TPC Deere Run and followed with a 70 on Friday, missing the 3-under cut by four strokes and finishing 15 shots behind leader Lucas Glover. While a nagging right shoulder bothered him on Friday’s back nine, Koivun made it clear the bigger hurdle was mental, setting up an immediate test of how quickly he could shake off those early jitters and contend.

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From Debut Jitters to a Record Win

“Yeah, I mean the expectations and everything like that is definitely something to deal with, and it definitely weighs on you,” Koivun admitted. “But I’ve gotten a lot better at managing that and just going out and playing my game.”

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The turnaround was immediate. After tying for 10th at the ISCO Championship in his second start, Koivun captured the 3M Open in his third, closing with a 66 to post a tournament-record 25-under 259. He earned $1,584,000 and finished three shots clear of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who fired a final-round 63.

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Koivun credited his focus to wanting to “keep playing the golf I knew I could,” calling his mental approach “a superpower.” The victory vaulted him 124 spots to 70th in the FedExCup standings, allowing him to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in just five pro starts, shattering the previous benchmark of 13. By September, he was a captain’s pick for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, where he went undefeated at 2-0-1. That rapid rise prompted the hosts to ask how today’s college stars are arriving on tour ready to contend right away.

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Why Young Players Win Faster

When Knost and Stoltz contrasted today’s rookies with past generations who spent years just trying to make cuts, Koivun pointed to early reps and modern player development.

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“I think it’s a mix of being able to get sponsors’ invites as amateurs playing them and just how good college golf has gotten. College programs nowadays are literally training you to be on the PGA Tour. The technology has gotten a lot better,” Koivun explained.

His own résumé proves the point. As an amateur, Koivun played the John Deere Classic on a sponsor’s exemption, firing a second-round 64 on his way to an 11th-place finish. “That, along with I played seven or eight pro events before I actually turned pro. So I got kind of those jitters and some learning aspects out of the way early, to when I turned pro,” he said. “Yeah. I mean, debut and stuff like that, it was jittery, but after that, it was just like another tournament.”

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He isn’t an outlier, either. “And with the rise of Ben James, Blades Brown, you can go down the list. There are so many young guys right now,” Koivun added. Brown, 19, turned pro at 17 and won the World Wide Technology Championship on November 8 by beating James in a playoff, becoming the youngest PGA Tour winner in 95 years. James, meanwhile, is now one of Koivun’s direct rivals for the tour’s top rookie honor.

A Heated Rookie of the Year Debate

Koivun and James are among five nominees for the Arnold Palmer Award as PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, alongside Alex Fitzpatrick, Marco Penge, and Kristoffer Reitan. Voting is restricted to members who played at least 15 events this season and closes Friday, December 4, at 5 p.m. ET.

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Koivun’s case rests on peak performance: he made 10 cuts in 12 starts, won by holding off Scheffler, added two top-fives at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and the RSM Classic, and made the Presidents Cup squad. Sitting 67th in the FedExCup Fall standings, his main knock is a light schedule that included just one major and no signature events.

Critics favor fuller seasons from Reitan, who won the Truist Championship in 22 starts, or Fitzpatrick, who won the Zurich Classic with his brother and finished fourth in the FedExCup. Michael Kim backed Reitan and dismissed Koivun’s supporters by writing, “Lots of casuals in this chat. That’s ok,” while Robert MacIntyre said his vote will go to Reitan or Fitzpatrick.

Before ballots close, Koivun heads to Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, for the Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Friday, November 27, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Streaming on Prime Video for a $4 million purse alongside Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Wyndham Clark, with Knost serving as on-course analyst, it offers another live stage to test his poise under bright lights.