‘Under My Expectations’: Bryson DeChambeau’s Frustration Slips Away as US Open Title Defense Inches Closer

Bryson DeChambeau is confident about his chances at the Oakmont Country Club this year… or is he? After a practice round at the course, which has undergone significant upgrades under Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, including new tees that have added nearly 150 yards to some holes, DeChambeau’s confidence is put to the test. In his latest YouTube update, he discussed the challenging setup.

“I feel comfortable with my new power. With how comfortable I am right now, I think I’ve got a good chance this year. Apparently, they’re predicting over par for the winning score of this US Open. Yeah, yeah, if the wind picks up, this place is a nightmare to deal with,” he noted. Despite his impressive stats, including ranking T7 in fairway hit percentage and excelling in scrambling with a percentage of 66.36%, DeChambeau’s tone suggests a hint of trepidation about the course’s difficulty.

The Oakmont Country Club is set to be a beast, with its restored greens and rebuilt bunkers posing a significant challenge to top golfers like DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler. And now that the major is getting closer, it seems the pressure and reality are finally weighing on the defending champion, as he is getting honest about his performance.

In the latest X post by LIV Golf, ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia, Bryson DeChambeau gave himself a report card, saying, “I’d say a B+… Under my expectations, yeah, it’s passing”—implying his gameplay is decent but not quite hitting the mark. But things took a turn for the worse when he assessed another aspect, bluntly declaring, “It needs to be an A to A+,”—and well, that’s some harsh self-assessment!

Well, DeChambeau has been aware of the fact that his game is lacking for quite some time now, and his recent Masters performance was a testament to that—despite taking an early lead, he struggled with his iron play and fell behind. “If I just had some good iron play this week, it would have been a lot different outcome,” he admitted at the time. At the PGA Championship, too, he failed to capitalize and had to settle for a runner-up finish, 5 strokes behind the winner.

However, Bryson is already looking to make changes, particularly with his equipment, as he believes new irons with more weight on the toe could help dramatically.

Bryson DeChambeau is eyeing an equipment change ahead of the 2025 US Open

Bryson DeChambeau’s quest for precision is heating up as he eyes the US Open. The two-time major winner and LIV Golf star believes one key to unlocking his full potential lies in finding a golf ball that can keep up with his high demands.

After the PGA Championship, DeChambeau reflected on his performance, saying, “What I really think needs to happen… is just get a golf ball that flies a little straighter.” With his swing speed reaching upwards of 190 mph, DeChambeau finds it challenging to control the ball, which he believes has sidespin and gets affected by the wind due to its longer airtime. Notably, DeChambeau has secured a fifth top 10 in his last six major starts, showcasing his consistent skill level.

DeChambeau’s determination to improve is evident, and he’s already exploring ways to rectify this issue. “I’m going to work my butt off to make that happen,” he said, highlighting his commitment to finding a solution. He’s been experimenting with different equipment, including changing his golf ball to the Titleist Pro V1x, which he believes offers a “little bit lower flighting, a little bit more control with my half shots.” With the US Open looming, DeChambeau’s focus is on becoming more precise, especially in windy conditions. “I’ve got to learn how to be a little more precise with the wind,” he noted.

Will DeChambeau’s relentless pursuit of innovation and precision be enough to propel him to victory at the US Open? Let us know in the comment section below!