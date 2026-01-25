Underage Drinking Comment Leaves Teen Blades Brown Stunned: ‘No Way’

Some press conference moments reveal more about a player than any scorecard ever could. Blades Brown discovered this firsthand at the American Express. The 18-year-old sat in the media room when a reporter posed an unexpected question: Did he know that his birdie on the 17th hole triggered discounted beers for fans through the “Michelob Ultra Beers Fore Birdies” promotion?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No way?” Brown responded, genuine surprise flashing across his face.

Then continued with his witty response. “Well, I’ll make sure to go get some bottled water, and I’ll have my bottled water then.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These kinds of unscripted moments remind you that the guy who just tied a course record is still a teenager navigating a world built for adults just three years older. A world where the legal drinking age in California sits at 21. Brown turned 18 last May. The story wrote itself: he can birdie the hole, trigger the celebration, watch from the sidelines while fans toast his shot. A quick thinker. His self-aware humor and no awkwardness or deflection reflect the new generation of golfers coming in.

The 17th at PGA West carries a name that suits its reputation: Alcatraz. An island green. Water surrounds every edge. Roaring galleries packed into stadium seating. Par-3 17th holes have evolved into the Tour’s amphitheaters—spaces where drama unfolds not just through shot-making but through the energy crowds bring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blades Brown (@bladesbrown) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown converted his birdie on the 174-yard hole, then followed with another on 18. The three-hole birdie stretch—16, 17, 18—vaulted him up the leaderboard. After Round 3, he sat at T2 alongside Scottie Scheffler at 21-under, one shot behind Si Woo Kim’s 22-under lead.

Brown didn’t know he was playing party host. But the promotion he accidentally triggered tells a broader story about how tournaments now build fan experiences around signature holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How Blades Brown unwittingly joined Michelob Ultra’s fan activation

The “Beers Fore Birdies” promotion runs all four tournament days—January 22 through 25. Every birdie on Alcatraz triggers an immediate discount on Michelob Ultra at the fan venue overlooking the green. The exact dollar figure stays unpublished, but the mechanics are simple: birdie falls, price drops, crowd cheers louder.

Michelob Ultra sponsors similar activations across 23-plus PGA Tour events. The Sanderson Farms Championship features its “Ultra Club” with proximity-based discounts. But the American Express version ties rewards directly to player performance—turning professionals into unwitting party hosts every time they convert on the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his 2025 debut at the same tournament, Brown revealed his father’s mantra—”You win, and you learn”—a philosophy shaped by Parke Brown’s 2022 leukemia diagnosis, previous coverage noted. That perspective shows in moments like this. No panic. No overreach. Just presence.

You watch an 18-year-old handle a tongue-in-cheek question about beer with that kind of calm, and you stop wondering whether he belongs. The answer becomes obvious. This is someone learning the off-course game as quickly as the on-course one—navigating media rooms and promotional quirks with the same steadiness he brings to island greens.

Brown enters Sunday’s final round one shot back. The leaderboard carries his name alongside the world’s best. But the moment that stuck from Saturday? Two words of surprise, followed by a bottled water punchline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen can handle the pressure. And apparently, the jokes too.