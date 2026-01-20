Unexpected Bryson DeChambeau Move Shows Clear Priorities Ahead of LIV Golf Season

Between all the chatter on whether to choose LIV for $500 million or the PGA Tour for legacy, Bryson DeChambeau has one clear goal: the majors. His early visit to Augusta National, months before the 2026 Masters, reveals this is where his true competitive focus lies.

According to NUCLR GOLF on X, Bryson DeChambeau’s Masters preparations are already underway. The two-time U.S. Open champion took a scouting trip to Augusta National on January 3rd with his caddie, Greg Bodine. They worked with a local caddie to study the greens, check wind patterns, and assess course conditions. DeChambeau sees this early preparation as key to getting his mental game sharp and improving his iron play.

The early arrival reflects DeChambeau’s ambitions, and his last two Masters performances prove he’s cracked Augusta’s code. In 2024, he shot a blistering 7-under 65 in the first round to take the lead. He ultimately tied for sixth at 2-under par. It marked his first top-10 finish at Augusta. The 2025 Masters confirmed his breakthrough wasn’t luck. He finished tied for fifth at 7-under.

DeChambeau has two U.S. Open titles, but winning the Masters would be a career milestone he has wanted since his junior days.

“I’ve just always wanted to win the Masters. That dates back to my amateur days and even before that, as a junior when I was watching Tiger win it. His chip-in on 16 in 2005 really sold it for me,” DeChambeau said last year. “I thought to myself, ‘OK, this is an event that I want to be a part of.’ When I saw Augusta for the first time and experienced the people there and the pro shop, they were just fantastic.”

For those who do not remember Tiger Woods‘s iconic chip-in on the 16th hole at the 2005 Masters, the golfer miraculously shot it from off the green, using the slope to land the ball in the cup, carding a birdie. This shot solidified DeChambeau’s wish to become a Masters winner, and he has been chasing the dream since.

“I just love coming back to Augusta every single year, and I really believe that I’m going to get it done there one of these days. It’s just a matter of time and continued hard work and learning from my failures,” the 2023 US Open winner said.

Augusta requires precision and strategic thinking that aligns with his analytical approach. Every green slope, every wind pattern, and every surface change matters when competition starts. His early January trip shows he’s leaving nothing to chance in his pursuit of the green jacket. This isn’t the first time DeChambeau has gone to Augusta early to check things out. He went to Augusta on January 6th last year, too, before heading to Hong Kong. He played a little practice round.

For now, DeChambeau holds exemptions to play in the majors, and he intends to make the most of them, clearly. He is not letting any LIV Golf drama distract him from what matters. Beyond the greens at Augusta, DeChambeau operates in a power position that’s reshaping how elite golfers think about their careers.

How Bryson DeChambeau is redefining player power

Bryson DeChambeau holds what The Athletic calls “a one-of-one power position, perhaps unprecedented in sports.” As LIV Golf and the PGA Tour both want him for their reasons (viewership and fan engagement), DeChambeau holds the clear leverage. His timing to negotiate a $500 million contract with LIV couldn’t be better.

DeChambeau’s LIV Golf contract expires after the 2026 season, and as D.J. Piehowski noted on the No Laying Up podcast, “Bryson probably is in the most unique position… He’s the only person there who is moving the needle at all.” With Brooks Koepka’s bid goodbye to LIV in December and the league facing mounting challenges, DeChambeau’s value has only increased.

Back in 2024, DeChambeau and LIV got into a contract dispute over his personal media rights, specifically his YouTube channel. A source familiar with LIV’s business dealings disclosed this. They worked it out in the end, but the conflict brought to light deeper issues about control and independence. His YouTube channel has 2.6 million subscribers, while Instagram and TikTok add another 6.4 million followers combined. The golfer has publicly called YouTube “an incredibly viable option.”

On the other hand, his business partnerships pose major obstacles to his PGA Tour career. DeChambeau became the first professional athlete to partner with Kalshi, a prediction market platform the Tour explicitly bans. He also works with Underdog Fantasy, which requires special approval from gambling platforms.

LIV Golf 2026 season starts on February 4 in Riyadh, and this is when we will learn more about Bryson DeChambeau’s plans for this year!