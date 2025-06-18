‘Unfair’: Lydia Ko Silences Comparisons to LPGA Record-Breaker With $22.5 Million in Earnings

It’s the major championship week on the LPGA. Players are all geared up to tee it up at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco for the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Notably, the world’s best players like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko are returning to the field after a break, post the U.S. Women’s Open and the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Hence, we can expect a fierce battle this week. While Korda has been winless this season, Lydia Ko will eye her second win this week. Indeed, the Hall of Famer believes that her achievements so far are nowhere close to a fellow Hall of Famer. And that’s despite 23 wins in her professional career.

The major championship is being hosted for the first time at Field Ranch East. Lydia Ko, who has already had some time to get a few rounds on the course, is excited to have her skills tested on this course. “It’s really nice. I think the front nine and back nine has very different characteristics. It kind of felt like two different golf courses in ways. I kind of prefer these windier conditions today over yesterday. But it’s been a great experience so far. The whole setup they have here is really awesome, from the hotel to the practice facility. So I think it’s going to be a great week and very convenient for all of us,” Ko expressed as she addressed a press conference on Tuesday before the tournament.

When asked to express her opinion and feelings on achieving a similar trajectory to golfing legend Annika Sorenstam‘s career earnings in such a short span, Ko felt the comparison as unfair.“In ways it’s unfair because she’s won 70-something times and I’ve only won — I’m proud of my 23, and I’m hoping to have a few more by the time I’m done. We are just playing in a very different era,” she quipped. And you have to agree with Ko.

Annika Sorenstam, who joined the LPGA in 1994, had a staggering 72 wins in her entire playing career until she retired in 2008. She received the Player of the Year award eight times. Indeed, she entered the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2003. The era in which Sorenstam played was entirely different. However, she still managed to make $22.6 million in earnings. Lydia Ko, who is standing in 3rd position in the Rolex World Golf Rankings, has made close to $20.8 million in career earnings in 11 years of her career.

While the earnings might be similar, as Ko expressed, the comparison drawn is unfair. And Ko believes, apart from the money, it’s just the high of being able to play in prestigious events and have the opportunities they currently have. “I think I’ve said multiple times in women’s golf and women’s sports in general. We’re just on such a high. I think it’s very fortunate in this generation to be able to ride it. We’re very grateful to these kind of key partners like KPMG and many others that are supporting us and believe in what women’s golf can be. I feel like we’re still in the process of the big end goal,” Ko added.

And, comparison with Sorenstam’s achievements is baseless. Undoubtedly, the era in which Sorenstam played was difficult and challenging for women’s golf. It was still an evolving sport, with not many female pros and not as many tournaments as we have today. And definitely not the same prize money!

Moreover, Ko understands her privilege of being born in an era where the game has grown and has reached out to players across the world —“I’m very lucky to be born in this era, so it’s kind of hard in the sense of being even compared to Annika, who has done much more than me. I think that’s why it’s our duty as players or just the whole organization to be able to keep growing it. Moreover, give more opportunities for the future generations and the kids that are coming out here to watch us play.” No doubts in that.

Lydia Ko will tee it up for the third major of the year this week. She also spoke of how playing on the new track will test their skills in every way possible.

Lydia Ko looks forward to a great week

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is being hosted for the first time at this course. Lydia Ko, too, confessed that while players might be shoot a low score in one or two rounds, you might not see scores going too low this week at the major championship —“We’ve got the world’s best here, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few low numbers. But it’s a major championship; I don’t think we’re all expecting to shoot 5-, 6-under every day. There might be the occasional low one, and it’s going to test us in every element.”

And while Ko feels that the course might be more suited for players who drive it longer, we can also expect some surprises on the leaderboard as the course can accommodate the skills of all types of players too. “I think this golf course is great because it kind of fits all types of players. Obviously if you’re a little longer, I think you can carry some of the bunkers that’s more in the middle of the fairway. Other than that, I think it’s not really that favorable towards one type of player, and that obviously makes it more interesting because it opens up the leaderboard a bit more,” Ko added as she looks forward to the week ahead.