Unpredictable Weather Conditions Force Usga to Do the Unexpected for Fans at Oakmont

USGA surely knows how to value the golf fans. With a deluge of rain overnight on Friday, the authorities took no chances, announcing that some areas outside the ropes would be off-limits due to saturation, prioritizing spectator safety above all. The grounds at Oakmont Country Club are “extremely wet” heading into the third round, a situation that could make navigating the course a challenge for fans. However, despite the soggy conditions, the golf course itself has been deemed “championship ready,” ensuring that the world’s top golfers can still showcase their skills on this notoriously tough course.

In a considerate move, the USGA has offered a full refund to spectators who decide not to brave the elements on Saturday. This thoughtful gesture is a nod to the fans, acknowledging that not everyone might be keen on slogging through the wet conditions.

“IMPORTANT — We want all ticket holders to be aware of these conditions prior to arriving on-site. If they choose not to attend under these circumstances, a full refund will be provided for their Saturday ticket. Admission gates and hospitality facilities will open today at 8 a.m. as scheduled”, read USGA’s statement. The forecast isn’t looking particularly sunny either, with Thor Guard meteorologists predicting periods of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the gloomy weather, the third round of the U.S. Open is set to begin at 9:12 a.m., with the USA and NBC providing coverage starting at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., all times ET, respectively. And, in a bid to ensure everyone’s safety, the USGA is recommending suitable footwear and caution while moving around the grounds – sensible advice, given the conditions.

AD

In fact, it’s the USGA’s attention to detail and commitment to fan experience that’s helping make this challenging situation more manageable. For those who do decide to attend, the wet conditions might just add an extra layer of complexity to an already notoriously tough course. Oakmont has a reputation for being one of the hardest golf courses in the world, and the rain might just make it even more unforgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, fans are likely to turn out in droves, eager to see the world’s top golfers battle it out in the U.S. Open. And with the USGA’s measures in place, they can do so with some peace of mind, knowing that their safety and comfort are being prioritized. One would think with this inclement weather, golfers would be rubbing their temples in frustration, but that isn’t the case at all. At least with this one pro.

Ben Griffin says he doesn’t ‘really care’ about the Oakmont weather conditions

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge winner, Ben Griffin, has a refreshingly laid-back attitude towards the rain-soaked conditions at Oakmont Country Club. As he finished his second round with a score of 71, Griffin shared his thoughts on playing in the rain during a press conference. And it’s clear the golfer isn’t one bit fazed by the Oakmont weather conditions, and his words speak.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yeah, bring it on. I’ll play in anything unless it’s lightning pretty much or tornados… Rain is tricky. It’s just more of an annoyance than anything… But from a swing standpoint, I don’t mind playing in the rain… Bring it on. I don’t really care. I’m down for whatever.” This carefree attitude might just give him an edge in the tournament.

Despite the rain-soaked conditions causing delays and 13 players yet to finish their second round, Griffin’s positivity shines through. He finished two rounds with an even-par score, and his laid-back approach to the challenging weather conditions could be just what he needs to stay ahead of the game. With the rain showing no signs of letting up, Griffin’s attitude might just be the key to his success – can he keep his cool and his game together in the third round? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!