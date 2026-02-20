‘Unreasonable’: Tiger Woods’ Potential Augusta Return Draws Warning From Golf Analyst

March 07, 2014, Tiger Woods during PGA Golf Herren – World Golf Championship – Second Round at Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Golf Herren – World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship – Second Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon140307024 March 07 2014 Tiger Woods during PGA Golf men World Golf Championship Second Round AT Trump National Doral in Doral Florida Golf Mar 07 PGA Golf men World Golf Championships Cadillac Championship Second Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY

Tiger Woods may not be ruling out the 2026 Masters. However, not everyone is convinced it’s a realistic target as he is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles and his seventh back surgery. As Woods eyes a potential return to Augusta National, a prominent golf analyst believes the timing raises serious concerns.

Sitting for a candid conversation, golf pundits, Trey Wingo and Justin Ray reflected on the matter, and Wingo said, “No, I mean it’s a timing of when we’re doing this, and for people that have never been to Augusta, you need to explain to people why it would be shocking if he’s ready to go there. I’m not sure there’s a hillier golf course than Augusta National that the players play every year.”

Justin Ray immediately echoed the same thought and said, “Yeah, the difficult walk. Think about the different leg injuries he’s had and the different stances with the ball above and below your feet, that’s more demanding on those kinds of joints, like your ankles and things like that. And the hilly nature of the walk aside from where you’re at, which is basically like where they film Jurassic Park, is where I kind of think of the analogy I use for that. That’s an impossible course to walk by the way.”

Imago LA JOLLA, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods speaks during the trophy presentation after the final round of the Genesis Invitational tournament, Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520250216181

Speaking ahead of the Genesis Invitational, the 82-time PGA Tour winner made it clear that the Masters is still on his radar. Woods hasn’t played since The Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024. However, sharing a positive update, he revealed that he is back to hitting full shots.

Still, walking 72 holes at Augusta is a vastly different challenge as compared to swinging on the range. Even more so because he was previously plagued by the same problem. Woods was forced to withdraw from the 2022 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas because he was unable to walk due to a right-foot injury.

Wingo further highlighted how the 5th hole and the 6th holes are far apart in Augusta. It usually takes about 40 minutes to walk around the big dip or gulch.

“Walking is an integral part of the game, except when we have to get the players from the next green to the next tee, then it’s not. So, yeah. So, that’s why I like the idea of him coming back for the Masters. Obviously, it’s the place that he holds sacred, but the idea of him testing those physical limitations out of the get-go on that course, that’s asking a lot”, said Wingo.

Ray added, “Yeah, that’s asking, and it seems a little unreasonable to me, but I’m not going to tell Tiger Woods that obviously.”

Augusta is known for its severe slopes. Additionally, it demands lengthy walks between holes which put severe strain on the lower body. As such, these factors could indeed serve as critical red flags as far as Woods is concerned.

Almost five years have passed since he faced a serious car accident, and still, the golfing maestro is battling against physical setbacks. However, despite all the discussions and retirement rumors, Woods is not ready to hang up his clubs.

Tiger Woods opens up about the challenging road to comeback

The recent Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Golf Course was hosted by Tiger Woods. However, much to the disappointment of fans, he did not compete. Notably, Woods finally cleared the air about his potential comeback.

Woods shared, “I’m trying [to come back], put it that way. The disc replacement has been one thing. It’s been a challenge to — I’ve had a fused back and now a disc replacement, so it’s challenging.”

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages December 20, 2024, Orlando, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods walks off the 18th green at the PNC Championship Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20241220_fap_w109_009 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Woods turned 50 just weeks back. He even jokingly reflected on the Achilles injury, which has continued to be a persistent headache.

“The Achilles was not an issue. I can’t dunk a basketball anymore, so I don’t have to worry about that”, he added in a humorous tone.

Last month, when having a conversation with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, he stated, “I’ve been cleared to hit, basically, hit short irons and mid irons. I haven’t gone any beyond that.”

Woods acknowledged how his body has gone “through a lot.” Tiger Woods did not compete at the 2025 Masters, following a left Achilles injury. Previously, the legend has visibly struggled with the physical demands of walking 72 holes on the hilly Augusta National course. Now, as he aims to make a return, fans can only hope for things to fall in place so that they can witness a miracle at the Augusta National Golf Club this April.