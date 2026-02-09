Unruly Golf Fan Blamed for Hideki Matsuyama’s Agonizing Collapse at WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open looked set for a familiar ending in Scottsdale. More so because the two-time champion Hideki Matsuyama appeared in control for most of Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open. Matsuyama ground his way through a tense back nine while chasing a rare three-peat. But just as the finish line came into view, the tournament’s momentum shifted, and of no fault of his own.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the tee shot of the first playoff hole, a fan’s sudden, reckless behaviour became the reason to be blamed for Matsuyama’s second-place finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Matsuyama geared up, aiming for a clean shot, a fan yelled ‘mid-backswing’. The Japanese pro stopped himself during the downswing; however, proceed to send the actual drive into the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletic’s Gabby Herzig later confirmed that the heckler was not anyone else, but a security guard at the event. “Sounds like what distracted Hideki this time was a security person accidentally dropping a chair right as he started his backswing,” she posted on her X.

But interestingly, none of this would have happened if a “fan” hadn’t ruined Hideki’s crucial shot at the 72nd hole. The spectator yelled “GET IN THE HOLE” right before Hideki Matsuyama hit his putt for the win. Matsuyama missed, and we’re heading to a playoff at TPC Scottsdale.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Chris Gotterup, meanwhile, was surging. The 26-year-old had already birdied five of his final six holes to force extra play. He tactfully carried the pressure into the final segment. Rolling in a birdie on the first extra hole, Gotterup secured his second PGA Tour win in just three starts.

Instead of celebrating a historic hat-trick, Matsuyama walked away defeated. Immediately, the spotlight shifted to the single reckless shout, which might have altered the outcome for the Japanese pro. And fans did not shy away from sharing their two cents on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan shout controversy clouds Hideki Matsuyama’s defeat at the Phoenix Open finish

Several golf enthusiasts believed that it was that one shout from the crowd that changed the rhythm of the finish. One netizen directly pointed out how, “A fan yelled “Get in the hole” right before Hideki Matsuyama hit his putt for the win.” Right before the playoffs, the fan further added, “Matsuyama missed and we’re heading to a playoff at TPC Scottsdale.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Such a stance from the audience appeared like a clear disrespect towards the player and the sport. The act has left fans infuriated. One such fan commented, “Today’s youth has no class.”

Imago Bilder des Tages – SPORT Hideki Matsuyama, OCTOBER 14, 2016 – Golf : Japan Open Golf Championship 2016 at Sayama Golf Club, Saitama, Japan. Second round. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxPOLxRUSxSWExFRAxNEDxESPxONLY (mrva132802)

Images the Day Sports Hideki Matsuyama October 14 2016 Golf Japan Open Golf Championship 2016 AT Sayama Golf Club Saitama Japan Second Round NOxTHIRDxPARTYxSALES PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxPOLxRUSxSWExFRAxNEDxESPxONLY

While many have been constantly blaming the reckless shout for Matsuyama’s unfortunate loss, one fan expressed their disdain taking a blatant dig. They referred to the fan who yelled and commented, “Moron of the highest order.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan echoed the same emotions and stated, “Hopefully he also gets the shanks for life.”

While Flushing it Golf posted that the fans must face a lifetime ban for pulling off such a boorish act, another fan added, “How about life without parole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Gotterup’s win against such a strong field indeed gives him a lot of ranking points. He would now increase his advantage in the FedEx Cup standings. Adding to that, he moved up the Official World Golf Ranking, entering the top 10 golfers in the world. However, Matsuyama would surely regret the moment.