Unseen Moments of Tiger Woods With Late Earl Woods Surface as GF Vanessa Trump & More React

Essentials Inside The Story Tiger Woods turning 50 sparked a wave of emotion, but one throwback image quietly stole the spotlight

A moment from his past resurfaced, reminding fans why his influence has always stretched far beyond trophies

Even away from competition, the reaction proved one thing: Tiger's presence still defines the game in ways no one else can

Tiger Woods has been one of the biggest stars. Yes, that might sound like a cliched sentence, but the truth is, Woods is still equally impactful as he was in his prime. And this is not something that any golfer has been able to pull off. Thus, when such a personality celebrates his 50th birthday, the hype is bound to shoot over the roof. Recently, the TGR Foundation took to their official Instagram handle to celebrate Woods’ birthday. As the sports world celebrated Woods’ legacy, a single photo from his past with his late father captured the attention of fans and family alike.

In one of the snaps, a young Woods can be spotted alongside his late father, Earl Woods. It was a throwback picture from one of Tiger’s birthday celebrations when he was a kid. There was another old picture where the US golfing legend could be seen standing beside his father on a golf course. Alongside these particular snaps, the carousel also featured several activities undertaken by the foundation on the occasion of the legend’s birthday. Woods could also be spotted posing with his family.

Captioning the post, the foundation wrote on Instagram, “Today we celebrate 50 years of legacy, on and off the golf course. Happy birthday to our founder, @TigerWoods! His vision, leadership and unwavering belief in the power of education have inspired generations and empowered thousands of students to unlock their potential and bring their dreams to life.”

Soon, with love pouring in, the post gained a significant amount of traction. Notably, Vanessa Trump liked and reshared the same, as she felt proud of her partner.

Coming to the bond between the late Earl Woods and Tiger, the relationship went well beyond that of a typical father-son relationship. After all, it was his father who inspired the legend to pick up a golf club early on in his life. Throughout his career, Earl Woods constantly motivated and mentored him, shaping Tiger into the champion that he is today. He was so confident in his son that he made a prophecy years in advance.

Back in 1996, when Tiger was just 20 years old, Earl Woods told Sports Illustrated, “Tiger will do more than any other man in history to change the course of humanity. I don’t know exactly what form this will take, but he is the Chosen One.”

Well, surely, the rest is history now. Earl’s prophecy spoke of an impact beyond golf, and decades later, that influence remains undeniable, as proven by his recent win in the Player Impact Program. Calculating the results of the 2024 Player Impact Program, Woods came out as the winner, bagging a whopping $10 million bonus!

Even as the golfing legend is struggling with his health, he stands tall in terms of impact. At 50, Tiger Woods is still the most Googled golfer in all the years of the Player Impact Program. Meanwhile, as the picture of Earl Woods gained traction, fans could not help but comment on the same.

Fans shower love & support for Tiger Woods’ throwback picture with his late father

As soon as the post went viral, fans flocked to the comments section. One fan wished Woods, mentioning how the legend is their favourite golfer. “Happy Birthday to my favorite pga tour golfer tiger woods”, read the comment.

Reflecting on the past, another Instagram user expressed their emotions, saying, “Happy Birthday, Tiger!❤️🥰🏆🥳 Thanks for the many years of great play in Sunday Reds. You are awesome.” Referring to the legend as the Greatest of all time, another netizen commented, “Tiger, my GOAT, and wishing you all the best in your future endeavors.”

Lately, his injuries and surgery have been keeping the star away from the competitive realm. But while Woods looks forward to making a comeback, his fans, too, are waiting with bated breath. One such fan wrote on his birthday post, “Look out @pgatourchampions Tiger’s coming! Can’t wait to watch him.”

Echoing the same thoughts, another fan stated, “Happy 50th Tiger!!! 🐯🐐 wishing you the best of health and your return to tournament golf ⛳️ 💯💪.” Thus, with Tiger Woods’ impact still unquestioned, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on when he will be coming back to professional golf again.