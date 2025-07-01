Unsettling Issues Jay Monahan Couldn’t Fix Await New PGA Tour CEO, Says Golf Analyst

“Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans,” said Tiger Woods, and it seems the golfing world is buzzing with agreement. The PGA Tour’s new CEO, Brian Rolapp, is trading in his NFL playbook for a golf glove, bringing over 20 years of experience from the National Football League. With a proven track record of securing landmark media deals and launching innovative platforms, Rolapp is poised to tee off a new era of growth and innovation for the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy is already on board, calling Rolapp’s experience “amazing” and praising his ability to expand the tour’s global reach.

As the golfing world looks to the future, Jay Monahan’s impending departure in 2026 marks a significant transition for the PGA Tour. With Rolapp at the helm, golfers are eagerly anticipating the swing of change. However, growth won’t be without its challenges. According to Sean Zak, a golf insider on the 5 Clubs YouTube channel, Rolapp’s early priorities will be crucial in setting the tone for his tenure.

Zak believes that stability is key, stating that PGA Tour players love predictability, planning their schedules, and knowing when their off weeks are. “I think the early priorities are just taking any potential question marks that are in the air still and settle them down,” Zak said. He thinks Rolapp’s first duty is to settle unsettled aspects of the tour, such as the format of the Tour Championship and the tournament schedule. Zak added, “I really think that like settling out all the kind of like rounded edges of the tour product and making it all a lot more stable is his first priority.”

In fact, the PGA Tour had already taken steps in that direction, having eliminated the starting-strokes format from the Tour Championship to make the season-ending tournament more compelling. Starting with the event at East Lake Golf Club, all 30 players in the field began at even par in a stroke-play tournament, with the winner claiming the FedEx Cup and a five-year PGA Tour exemption. The move was a response to fan feedback, with golf enthusiasts indicating they wanted to see winning scores closer to par and a more straightforward format.

With this change, the PGA Tour is already showing its willingness to adapt and improve, and it will be interesting to see what other changes Rolapp brings to the table.

Brian Rolapp already knows the key improvements he wants to make to the Tour

New PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp wasted no time getting down to business, sharing his vision with the media at the Travelers Championship. With his football background, Rolapp is bringing a fresh perspective to the golf world, highlighting three key areas he’ll focus on: ensuring top-notch competition, finding the right partners to reach more fans, and driving innovation. He’s not just copying the NFL playbook, though — Rolapp knows that what works in football might not work in golf, and he’s eager to find the right balance.

Rolapp’s approach is all about evolution, not revolution. He’s keen to honor tradition while also being open to change where it makes sense. As he puts it, “We’re going to honor tradition, but we’re not going to be unnecessarily bound by it, and where it makes sense to change, we’re going to do that.” With his feet firmly planted in both the golf and football worlds, Rolapp is poised to shake things up in a good way. Can he deliver on his promises and take the PGA Tour to the next level? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!