Upsetting Nelly Korda Update Surfaces as Tiger Woods Recruits More LPGA Pros for New Women’s League

While he established himself as a legend during his peak, Tiger Woods is now focused on elevating fans’ experience of the sport. After the successful introduction of the tech-based TGL for men, the golf legend launched WTGL, which is set to debut in the winter of 2026–27. Surprisingly, while a lot of big names have been added as part of the upcoming tech-bonanza, Nelly Korda’s name has been mysteriously missing.

“Two more players have committed to playing in the WTGL: Rose Zhang and Lottie Woad,” a report from Josh Carpenter read on X.

As a matter of fact, Zhang and Woad are not the only entrants to WTGL. In an earlier announcement, TMRW Sports also announced the involvement of Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, and more. While such news is undoubtedly a welcome sign for the WTGL, Korda’s absence is becoming more and more bothersome with each passing day.

There has been no news regarding the 2x Major winner and Olympic gold medalist, Nelly Korda, announcing her allegiance to the league. On the contrary, Korda has been quite vocal about how the LPGA stars must get more and more exposure.

She also pointed out how important it was for both the men and women golfers to play together. This way, Korda felt the crowd would get more engaged with the sport, and this would in turn, help the LPGA grow. Expressing her point of view on the matter, Korda had quite an interesting take to share back when she participated in the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational.

“Yeah, the best way to grow the game is for us to come together and lift each other up, support each other. That’s what this tournament does. At the end of the day, it showcases the best women and men coming together and having fun and playing something different, something that we don’t get to do every single day,” the 27-year-old said.

Unfortunately, the silence regarding Korda joining the WTGL has been deafening. More concerning is the lack of any official update on whether she plans to join the league later or skip it entirely. While her tight-lipped approach has been frustrating for fans, Korda herself appeared visibly irritated when recently revisiting her winless 2025 season.

Is a winless 2025 the reason behind Nelly Korda’s mysterious absence from WTGL?

It is funny how life can change drastically in a span of twelve months. Back in 2024, Korda concluded an amazing LPGA season that saw her lift as many as seven trophies. In what came as a shocker, 2025 had zero trophies to offer to Korda. And this was after she did not miss a single cut! Speaking with The Lads YouTube channel, Korda expressed her frustrations back on December 31, 2025.

“A year without missing cuts, but I’d rather actually miss a couple [and] win. There were flashes of really great golf, and then sometimes there were just some flashes of like, what the heck was that?” said Korda.

Surely, Korda’s irritation is understandable. For someone as skillful as Korda, making the cut in each of the events and still not being able to secure a win is agonizing. Thankfully, there were some positives in the form of her statistics. These showed just how hardworking Korda is. Last season, her Sunday scoring average experienced a leap from 69.58 in 2024 to a whopping 71.27 last season.

The frustration from last season’s misses could be the reason behind Korda not committing to the WTGL yet. Until the 2x Major winner comes up with a statement herself, the rumors and whispers are bound to continue.