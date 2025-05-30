Upstaging Phil Mickelson’s Pick at Amateur Event, Charlie Woods Gets Honest About His Career Struggles

“Golf is a microcosm of life; there’s going to be ups and downs, there’s going to be challenges…and ultimately, we determine our own fate.” Tiger Woods once said, a truth his son Charlie would know all too well. Together, the father-son duo is crafting one of the sport’s most compelling stories. As Charlie navigates the demanding path of junior golf with hopes of turning pro someday, the guidance and presence of his legendary father are invaluable. Especially when it comes to managing the pressures of competition and seizing a breakthrough win.

Well, Charlie’s finally done it! He claimed his first-ever junior title victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational held at Streamsong Resort’s Black Course in Florida, and he did it in style. The 16-year-old showcased poise and maturity beyond his years, firing a brilliant 15-under 201 over three rounds, with an astonishing 25 birdies and an eagle across 54 holes. His final round alone featured eight birdies, which sealed his win in commanding fashion. Watching him play, it truly felt like we were watching the start of something special.

A chip off the old block, Charlie Woods clearly takes his father’s lessons seriously. Reflecting on his final round in a way reminiscent of his father, he talked about how he steadied himself after a tense moment on the 18th hole: “I didn’t look at the leaderboard once all day. And so on in the middle of the fairway after hitting an eagle on 18, he’s like, ‘Well, you made par, you’re going to be fine.’ I guess that helped me a little bit, you know, from where I was, being able to say to myself that I’ve won.”

Ranked 609 in the US boys junior player rankings prior to the tournament, and carrying the Woods surname, he must have been under tremendous pressure to win—but it’s no secret that Charlie has been learning from the best. His father, Tiger Woods, known for his steely focus and ability to thrive under pressure, has long emphasized the mental side of the game. He once said on an episode of Golf Digest, “Are you kidding me? I am nervous on the very first shot. I’m nervous about the entire day, but it is how I channel it, how I harness it, how I put that energy into deeper focus, into deeper intensity—that’s something that we can all do. It is not to be ashamed or afraid of it—go after it.”

About handling the pressure at this event, Charlie said, “Absolutely amazing event, and to say I performed under some high, high pressure situations is just huge going forward because I haven’t been able to say that I have done that, and now that I can, and that’s just a big, big thing for my mental being going forward.” His words reflected the strong pressure-handling mindset his father so often champions.

But what truly set this moment apart wasn’t just his first AJGA victory. It was the quiet grace he brought to it, never once leaning on the shadow of his illustrious father.

Underdog no more: Charlie Woods outshines Mickelson’s favorite

Charlie, both burdened and supported by the Woods surname, once seemed poised to dominate the circuit. But then came Russel—a prodigious talent whose rise has been marked by big wins like the US Amateur Championship (where Charlie failed to make the cut) and a headline-making NIL deal with TaylorMade Golf. As Charlie struggled, Russell surged ahead. Yet, in true Woods fashion, Charlie didn’t fold. He dug deep, leaning into the mental toughness passed down from his father, and worked relentlessly to reclaim his place.

In a field brimming with young talent, Woods not only dominated with his shot-making and nerves of steel but also defeated one of the most talked-about names in junior golf—top-ranked Miles Russell, who could only manage a distant seventh-place finish. The 16-year-old prodigy had earlier earned praise from none other than Phil Mickelson—Tiger Woods’ longtime rival—after he came from behind to win at the Junior Invitational in Sage Valley. In fact, at the time, the veteran golfer had retweeted Flushing It’s congratulatory post for Russell, while commenting, “It’s going to be fun watching this young lefty’s career.”

But in a poetic twist, Tiger’s son Charlie has now upstaged Mickelson’s favorite, that too at Russel’s sponsor’s signature event, adding a fresh layer to one of golf’s most storied rivalries—now playing out across a new generation. And Charlie Woods? He wasn’t just pleased with the win—he was full of praise for the tournament itself. Speaking after the match, he said, “This golf course is in just perfect condition, and it’s such a fun event, with all the best junior golfers out here, and it’s so well run with everybody here.”

In fact, Charlie Wood’s first win is more than just a trophy—it’s a statement. Beating the favorite, handling pressure like his father does, and echoing his famous father’s words on winning big in golf, Charlie Woods has firmly planted himself as a serious golfing contender, with due respect to Phil Mickelson.

With Tiger’s legacy behind him and a mindset built for resilience, Charlie’s journey has only just begun—but it’s already looking like it will be an unforgettable ride, the stuff legends are made of.