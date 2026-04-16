Urgent Letter Circulated Inside LIV Golf After Reports Question League’s Stability

The golf world has submerged in rumors and speculations once again, with talks of LIV Golf shutting down taking over the internet. As per the Financial Times, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is about to lift its support from LIV Golf. And in a desperate bid to rally the troops and quell the mounting anxieties behind the scenes, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil circulated an urgent internal email to his staff.

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“I want to be crystal clear: Our season continues exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle. The work we do on the grass defines our reality, despite the media landscape’s frequent speculation. We are heading into the heart of our 2026 schedule with the full energy of an organization that is bigger, louder, and more influential than ever before,” the email read.

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“The life of a startup movement is often defined by these moments of pressure. We signed up for this because we believe in disrupting the status quo. We have faced headwinds since the jump, and we’ve answered every time with resilience and grace. Now, we answer by doing what we do best: putting on the most compelling show in sports.”

Since its controversial inception, the Saudi-backed circuit has become a target for traditional golf media. However, recent reports questioning the league’s long-term financial viability and structural stability seemingly struck a nerve, prompting this highly unusual peek behind the LIV curtain.

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The spike might be because of LIV Golf’s recent financial losses. By the end of 2025, the Saudi-backed golf league suffered a reported loss of $1.4 billion. Despite this staggering loss, Yasir Al Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, helped inject $266.6 million more into LIV Golf in February 2026. This raised the PIF’s total investment in LIV Golf to $5.3 billion. However, despite the ongoing rumors, Scott O’Neil remains determined to persevere. Instead of retreating, he showed an ‘us against the world’ mentality in his email.

LIV Golf’s upcoming Mexico City event remains completely unaffected by the backstage drama. The tournament is set to commence promptly at 1:15 PM local time this Wednesday. And as the rumors continue , the LIV Golf stars, including Sergio Garcia, seem to stand aligned with O’Neil.

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LIV Golf Pros Take a Strong Stance on Ongoing Speculation

During the 2026 LIV Golf Mexico press conference, Garcia opened up on the rumors of LIV Golf shutting down, with the PIF reportedly taking a step back and withdrawing its support from the league. However, the Fireballs GC captain thinks otherwise.

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“No, we have not heard anything. That is not what Yasir already told us at the beginning of the season. He is behind us. They have a project of many years,” the Spaniard said.

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Meanwhile, other LIV Golf players hinted at something else. One golfer reportedly said, “I’ll be honest. None of the players have heard anything. It’s hopefully a merger. Everyone gathers at Augusta, don’t they?”

O’Neil’s fierce defiance contrasts sharply with locker-room whispers of an impending merger, generating massive suspense. And as the players tee off in Mexico City, the world waits to see just one thing—will LIV Golf really survive?