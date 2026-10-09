US Captain Keegan Bradley Allegedly Berated Ryder Cup Rules Official Three Times

For Team USA and then-captain Keegan Bradley, the 2025 Ryder Cup was pretty humbling. Europe secured a 15-13 win at Bethpage Black, becoming the first visiting team to lift the trophy on American soil since 2012. The Americans did rally in Sunday’s singles, winning the session 8.5-3.5, but the Europeans had already built a commanding lead by then. So the damage could not be undone. Bradley had gone through much scrutiny already. Now, with a fresh account of how he confronted a rules official during the competition, Bradley’s captaincy is at the center of it all again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

PGA professional Chandler Withington told the story on Musings on Golf, saying Bradley confronted rules official Jeff Kiddie three times during the singles: “Keegan Bradley goes over to Jeff. He goes, ‘What the f— are you doing up here? F—ing up our whole deal, man. We’re making this comeback. You’re up here f—ing around?’”

ADVERTISEMENT

The match in question was between American Cameron Young and Europe’s Justin Rose. Young eventually secured a vital point against Rose after a tense battle, as Bradley’s Team USA mounted an unexpected comeback. However, the contest was interrupted by a prolonged rules discussion on the 13th hole. Rose’s second shot on the par-5 landed short, right before bouncing off a hillside and stopping near a path, forcing officials to work through the ruling before the play could continue.

According to Withington, Kiddie and the other officials spent considerable time assessing the available relief options, holding up the opening match as both captains watched the proceedings. He recalled Kiddie explaining: “‘I’ve gone back and watched it 10 times. There’s nothing I can do to even get 10 seconds off that process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is when Bradley first confronted the official, frustrated by the delay. However, he didn’t stop there. Bradley erupted again, as players went down the 15th fairway and a third time at the green.

“He goes, ‘You see what you f—ing did back there? Jesus, we’re going to win this f—ing thing. You’re all f—ing it up over here.’ I mean, undresses him again,” Withington said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Withington also questioned why Bradley would treat someone with such a strong record in this manner, especially since Kiddie had been named the PGA of America’s Golf Professional of the Year in 2023. He further argued that the rules situation had already caused frustration during the first two days of the event. Per him, Kiddie was left so disheartened by the whole experience that he no longer wishes to return to the biennial contest.

“So Jeff Kiddie’s like, ‘Man, between the things that I heard said to the players on Saturday and this, I never want to be involved with the Ryder Cup ever again.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiddie is the head professional at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, where he has worked since 2008. The PGA of America describes the award as its highest honor for a golf professional. He also served as the host professional when Aronimink held the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. His extensive rules experience also includes service on the PGA of America’s Rules Committee and the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Bradley has had his own share of problems with golf rules. Bradley withdrew from the 2014 BMW Championship despite a PGA Tour rules official telling him that his disputed drop had not violated the rules. At The Players Championship, he called on the USGA to “smarten up” after receiving a two-stroke penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Ryder Cup loss, Bradley took responsibility for his mistakes, while also calling for a change to the rule that kept Harris English out of Sunday’s matches. And well, he had already known that the glory of being chosen as the captain would only last so long.