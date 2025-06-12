US Open: Top 5 Lowest Winning Scores of All Times Revealed

Lowest scores in major championships? That’s the ultimate flex for golfers as it’s proof they’re on another level of skill, strategy, and mental game. To crush a low score, you’ve got to own the course, nailing those precise shots and snatching up every scoring chance. In majors like the US Open, these scores aren’t just numbers; they’re the dividing line between legends and the rest, so here are the top 5 lowest scores in the history of the US Open:-

1. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy‘s 2011 US Open win was one for the history books, with the 21-year-old phenom showcasing his incredible skills on the course. His long game was on fire, with precise drives and approaches that set up birdie chances galore. McIlroy’s short game was equally impressive, with a delicate touch around the greens that allowed him to salvage pars and make clutch birdies.

He finished the tournament at 16-under-par, shooting a record-low 72-hole score of 268 (65-66-68-69) at Congressional Country Club. This dominant performance not only earned him his first major title but also left a lasting impact on the golf world.

For Padraig Harrington, who had been riding high on three major wins in two years, McIlroy’s victory was a humbling experience that left him questioning his abilities. “Rory broke me in 2011,” Harrington admitted, recalling the tournament where he finished a distant 45th.

2. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark’s 2023 win called for a party, and party he did, celebrating his US Open triumph with unbridled joy after a thrilling finish. Clark’s score of 270 (-10) was the second-lowest of the tournament, a testament to his skill and nerves of steel.

Despite the delay, he chipped stone dead from a tricky lie at the 17th green and showed fortitude with two putts from 60ft to seal the victory, crying tears of joy after tapping in for a par four. “I have dreamed about this moment for so long,” Clark said, beaming with pride. His win was a fairytale, especially considering his previous major appearances had yielded just one win and four missed cuts. Clark’s life has changed forever, with a $3.6m payday and a newfound sense of validation.

3. Martin Kaymer

No one thought Martin Kaymer would win the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst, let alone take the record for the third-lowest score in the history of the major. But Kaymer proved them wrong, dominating the tournament from start to finish at Pinehurst.

He shot consecutive rounds of 65, setting a major record for the lowest 36-hole score and the largest halfway lead at the US Open. Kaymer then held firm over the weekend, carding a final-round 69 to finish nine under par overall and win by eight shots. “It is always special when you come to courses with a big history,” Kaymer said. “I played very solidly in the first two days and that gave me a very good foundation, but to shoot one over for the weekend is not easy.”

4. Gary Woodland

Winning your first major is an unmatched feeling. Ask Gary Woodland! His 2019 US Open victory at Pebble Beach was truly special. With a remarkable score of 271 (68-65-69-69), he secured his first major by three shots, holding off Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose. Woodland’s winning score ranks among the lowest in US Open history, specifically the fourth-lowest record.

Throughout the tournament, he demonstrated exceptional skill, with signature shots including a crucial 3-wood at the 15th hole to set up a birdie, a delicate chip on the 17th green to secure par, and a decisive putt across the 18th hole to seal the win. Woodland’s steely demeanor and smart play earned him the 119th United States Open Championship title, and he richly deserved the Jack Nicklaus Gold Medal and the US Open Trophy.

5. Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus made a comeback in 1980, and it was beautiful! The Golden Bear had been lurking in the shadows, his swing rusty from disuse and his short game plagued by the dreaded “yips.” But with some TLC from Jack Grout and Phil Rodgers, Nicklaus roared back to life, snagging his fourth U.S. Open title at Baltusrol with a record 275 – good enough for the fifth lowest winning score in tournament history. That 1-iron on the final hole? Pure Nicklaus magic. With a shot that would make even the most seasoned pros green with envy, he ripped it 237 yards to 22 feet, setting up a tap-in birdie to seal the deal.

Do you think the golfers at Oakmont this year will be able to break these records? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!