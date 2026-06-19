USGA Accused of Bias as Joaquin Niemann Receives 2-Stroke Penalty at U.S. Open

Joaquin Niemann had just entered Shinnecock Hills, still looking for his first major win. He missed the cut last year, and his seventh start does not get any better. The LIV Golf star had a disastrous hole in Round One, and the USGA rolled out a new decision that has penalized him on the course.

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“Joaquin Niemann was assessed two penalty strokes for throwing a club on the 6th hole during Round 1,” The USGA confirmed in its statement as it rolled out a new code of conduct policy. “This act was determined to be serious misconduct under Rule 1.2b.”

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Niemann was on the par-4 sixth hole, which was his 15th hole of the day, when things took a wrong turn. He hit two tee shots out of bounds. He followed that up with a quadruple bogey. By the time he finally put a ball in play, it landed in a native area, and he could only advance his shot 112 yards. At this point, out of frustration, Niemann threw his club.

Later, on Friday morning, the USGA hit him with two penalty strokes for the throw. What had already been a nine on the scorecard became an 11. That made a septuple bogey on a par 4. The USGA ruled his throw under serious misconduct under Rule 1.2b as they issued the formal statement.

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The USGA further clarified its ruling. “If a player’s behavior is so far removed from what is expected in the spirit of the game of golf, in accordance with Rule 1.2b, the Chief Referee, in consultation with the Championship Directorate, may apply a penalty of two strokes or disqualification, taking account of frequency, impact, intent, and severity of misconduct.”

With that, Niemann became the first LIV Golf star to face such a punishment, despite several other players on the tour having thrown their clubs. This has created a buzz online, with the USGA facing sharp backlash. To add to the controversy, the USGA misspelled Niemann as they issued him a punishment.

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Golf fans were not slow to react, and the penalty immediately drew comparisons to accidents that went unpunished.

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Fans called out the USGA on the ruling

One fan commented, “Did he throw the club at somebody? I’ve seen some tantrum club throws from some of the best players in the world, and I don’t ever remember anybody getting a two-shot penalty!”

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Another fan made a direct comparison, “But Rory gets a permanent pass? Let’s hope that douche bag Wyndham Clark doesn’t rip up the locker this year.”

One more fan added, “Rory launched a club at Oakmont last year. Why was this not penalized, @USGA?”

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Fans highlight that at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, Rory McIlroy threw his club tomahawk-style after pulling an approach into the rough. He was on the par-5 12th, and he later smashed a tee marker on the 17th hole as well. However, no penalty was assessed for him. This context has done little to calm fans who are already suspicious of inconsistent enforcement.

One fan called out as they commented, “Too bad his name isn’t McIlroy or Spieth.”

To the growing backlash, the LIV angle has added another layer, as several fans question whether Niemann’s affiliation made him a target. The USGA has also not released a video of the accident, which has also fueled the speculation rather than diffused it.

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While others commented, “Wyndham should have started on Thursday at +2 if that’s the case! That’s some bullshit. Would Niemann have done this to Scottie? I doubt it.”

That said, the U.S. Open may not be the only championship introducing a code of conduct. In April, R&A CEO Mark Darbon confirmed that a code of conduct is likely to be introduced at The Open this year. The decision comes after golf’s governing bodies raised concerns about elite players displaying such behavior on the course.