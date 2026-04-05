Valero Texas Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Valero Texas Open is the third-oldest PGA Tour tournament. It has been in existence since 1922. It’s only next to the Western Open (since 1899) and the Canadian Open (since 1904) if we don’t consider the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship, since they’re managed by the USGA and the PGA of America, respectively. The event, this year, returned to TPC San Antonio, The Oaks course, adjacent to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa, for its 104th event, from April 2 to 5, 2016. Let us see how much they are paying the winners.

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Winner’s payout & full prize money breakdown of the 2026 Valero Texas Open

For the 2026 edition, the Valero Texas Open has featured a total purse of $9.8 million. That’s a massive increment from last year’s purse of $9.2 million. With the increment, the winner of the tournament is set to earn a sum of $1.764 million as prize money. That’s roughly 18% of the total prize pool.

Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $1.0682 million, leaving the next 22 winners with a three-digit paycheck. The rest of the players will earn in five digits. And that’s excluding their additional income from sponsorships and promotions.

Additionally, the winner will earn 500 FedEx Cup points. It’s the final chance for the golfers to earn a spot at the Masters Tournament. It’s officially the last tournament before the major championship. And if the winner is not in the field already, they receive an invite from Augusta National.

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Let us know how much the rest of the field will earn:

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Position Prize Money WIN $1.764 million 2 $1.0682 million 3 $676,200 4 $480,200 5 $401,800 6 $355,250 7 $330,750 8 $306,250 9 $286,650 10 $267,050 11 $247,450 12 $227,850 13 $208,250 14 $188,650 15 $178,850 16 $169,050 17 $159,250 18 $149,450 19 $139,650 20 $129,650 21 $120,050 22 $110,250 23 $102,410 24 $94,570 25 $86,730 26 $78,890 27 $75,950 28 $73,010 29 $70,070 30 $67,130 31 $64,190 32 $61,250 33 $58,310 34 $55,860 35 $53,410 36 $50,960 37 $48,510 38 $46,550 39 $44,590 40 $42,630 41 $40,670 42 $38,710 43 $36,750 44 $34,790 45 $32,830 46 $30,870 47 $28,910 48 $27,342 49 $25,970 50 $25,186 51 $24,598 52 $24,010 53 $23,618 54 $23,226 55 $23,030 56 $22,834 57 $22,638 58 $22,442 59 $22,246 60 $22,050 61 $21,854 62 $21,658 63 $21,462 64 $21,226 65 $21,070 66 $20,874 67 $20,678 68 $20,482 69 $20,286 70 $20,090 71 $19,894 72 $19,698 73 $19,502 74 $19,306 75 $19,110 76 $18,914 77 $18,719 78 $18,522 79 $18,326 80 $18,130

It’s the 13th official event and the second in Texas on the PGA Tour. But as things get interesting, let’s take a look at the field at TPC San Antonio.

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Who may win the 2026 Valero Texas Open?

Tommy Fleetwood sat on top of the roster as he came off a FedEx Cup-winning season. However, he fell to T13 after the second round as he shot a two-under 68 in the round. Ludvig Åberg is another fast-rising name who’s competing at the event. He came off a near miss at THE PLAYERS Championship and is in the second spot as of round two, with a score of five-under 67.

The leader of the field after two rounds is Robert MacIntyre. He’s on a roll with 14-under 130. That’s about four shots ahead of Åberg in the second position. However, the winner of last season’s tournament, Brian Harman, is struggling with a three-under after 2 rounds. 9. He stands at the 43rd position as of the second round. Tony Finau also sits tied at 3rd with 9 under on the leaderboard.

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Who do you think will win the $9.8 million event?