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Valero Texas Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Apr 5, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

HomeGolf

Valero Texas Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Link Copied!

Apr 5, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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The Valero Texas Open is the third-oldest PGA Tour tournament. It has been in existence since 1922. It’s only next to the Western Open (since 1899) and the Canadian Open (since 1904) if we don’t consider the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship, since they’re managed by the USGA and the PGA of America, respectively. The event, this year, returned to TPC San Antonio, The Oaks course, adjacent to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa, for its 104th event, from April 2 to 5, 2016. Let us see how much they are paying the winners.

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Winner’s payout & full prize money breakdown of the 2026 Valero Texas Open

For the 2026 edition, the Valero Texas Open has featured a total purse of $9.8 million. That’s a massive increment from last year’s purse of $9.2 million. With the increment, the winner of the tournament is set to earn a sum of $1.764 million as prize money. That’s roughly 18% of the total prize pool.

Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $1.0682 million, leaving the next 22 winners with a three-digit paycheck. The rest of the players will earn in five digits. And that’s excluding their additional income from sponsorships and promotions. 

Additionally, the winner will earn 500 FedEx Cup points. It’s the final chance for the golfers to earn a spot at the Masters Tournament. It’s officially the last tournament before the major championship. And if the winner is not in the field already, they receive an invite from Augusta National. 

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Let us know how much the rest of the field will earn:

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PositionPrize Money
WIN$1.764 million
2$1.0682 million
3$676,200
4$480,200
5$401,800
6$355,250
7$330,750
8$306,250
9$286,650
10$267,050
11$247,450
12$227,850
13$208,250
14$188,650
15$178,850
16$169,050
17$159,250
18$149,450
19$139,650
20$129,650
21$120,050
22$110,250
23$102,410
24$94,570
25$86,730
26$78,890
27$75,950
28$73,010
29$70,070
30$67,130
31$64,190
32$61,250
33$58,310
34$55,860
35$53,410
36$50,960
37$48,510
38$46,550
39$44,590
40$42,630
41$40,670
42$38,710
43$36,750
44$34,790
45$32,830
46$30,870
47$28,910
48$27,342
49$25,970
50$25,186
51$24,598
52$24,010
53$23,618
54$23,226
55$23,030
56$22,834
57$22,638
58$22,442
59$22,246
60$22,050
61$21,854
62$21,658
63$21,462
64$21,226
65$21,070
66$20,874
67$20,678
68$20,482
69$20,286
70$20,090
71$19,894
72$19,698
73$19,502
74$19,306
75$19,110
76$18,914
77$18,719
78$18,522
79$18,326
80$18,130

It’s the 13th official event and the second in Texas on the PGA Tour. But as things get interesting, let’s take a look at the field at TPC San Antonio. 

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Who may win the 2026 Valero Texas Open?

Tommy Fleetwood sat on top of the roster as he came off a FedEx Cup-winning season. However, he fell to T13 after the second round as he shot a two-under 68 in the round. Ludvig Åberg is another fast-rising name who’s competing at the event. He came off a near miss at THE PLAYERS Championship and is in the second spot as of round two, with a score of five-under 67. 

The leader of the field after two rounds is Robert MacIntyre. He’s on a roll with 14-under 130. That’s about four shots ahead of Åberg in the second position. However, the winner of last season’s tournament, Brian Harman, is struggling with a three-under after 2 rounds. 9. He stands at the 43rd position as of the second round. Tony Finau also sits tied at 3rd with 9 under on the leaderboard. 

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Who do you think will win the $9.8 million event?

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

3,062 Articles

Krushna Pattnaik is a Olympic Sports writer at EssentiallySports, where he has spent the past three years covering prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports with ease. Now a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through our in-house Journalistic Excellence Program. Krushna briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team before returning to MMA reporting full-time.

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Riya Singhal

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