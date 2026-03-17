Valspar Championship 2026: What Is the ‘Snake Pit’ at Innisbrook Resort?

Some iconic courses have iconic holes. At the Masters, fans wait for Amen Corner. The PGA National has the Bear Trap. At Quail Hollow, they wait for the Green Mile. But at the Valspar Championship, the real drama starts at the very end, the legendary ‘Snake Pit,’ where Copperhead’s final three holes can turn a neat scorecard into a mess in minutes.

The excitement starts building before the first shot even flies. A giant snake statue called Striker stands by the 16th tee, and the resort uses it like a warning sign. The plaque sets the tone: “You are entering the Snake Pit. The Moccasin, the Rattler, and the Copperhead are among the most difficult finishing holes on the PGA Tour. PLAY WELL.”

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Since its naming in 2007 by then-tournament director Gerald Goodman, the Snake Pit has served as the final judge of the Valspar Championship. Here’s a hole-by-hole breakdown of the final three holes on the Copperhead course:

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Hole 16: ‘Moccasin’ (475 Yards): It is arguably the most feared par-4 in Floridian golf. It is a long dogleg right that requires a controlled fade off the tee into a notoriously tight fairway. A massive water hazard hugs the entire right side of the dogleg, and the left side is armored with dense pine trees and roughs. John Daly once took twelve shots to finish a single hole during a very bad round. And according to ShotLink data, since 2000, only 181 out of 828 (21.9%) players have played the 16th hole at par or better. Hole 17: ‘Rattler’ (215 Yards): It is a lengthy par-3 that consistently plays over its designated par. While it lacks the water hazards of the 16th, it is surrounded by pine trees and roughs on both sides and has four sand bunkers near the flag to defend its reputation. According to ShotLink data, 476 of 828 (57.5%) players are over par on the Rattler. Hole 18: ‘Copperhead’ (445 Yards): If the 16th and 17th holes rattle the players, the 18th finishes the job. It is an uphill par-4 that demands one last act of precision. The second shot plays roughly 40 feet uphill, and the green is sloped severely from back to front. It means that any ball that lands long is nearly impossible to keep on the green. The 10 sand bunkers surrounding the greens are an added bonus. The hole rarely hands out easy endings, and according to data, only 312 players out of 828 (37.7%) have played Copperhead (18th Hole) at a combined par or better in the same timeframe.

That is why the Snake Pit matters so much. Since 2000, the final three holes have played a combined 5,163 over par, and the ShotLink report calls them the third toughest closing stretch on the PGA Tour in a non-major tournament. The story is simple. The Snake Pit does not need drama. It creates it.

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The field is always a favorite for players who love challenges at the end. And this season also brings a mighty group.

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The Valspar Championship field arrives with momentum, and Copperhead will test it

Viktor Hovland returns as the defending champion after winning the 2025 Valspar Championship by one shot, and Justin Thomas arrives after finishing second there. Both of them played well in the most recent The PLAYERS Championship. Hovland finished 13th after a late blowout. And Justin Thomas finished eighth in his second start of the season.

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Cameron Young emerged victorious at the Players Championship. He recently shed his runner-up tag by beating Matt Fitzpatrick at the very last moment. Fitzpatrick is also in outstanding form and will play the event.

Xander Schauffele enters this week as the pre-tournament favorite with odds of +1000 after his third-place finish at the PGA Tour’s flagship event. Schauffele has gained the fourth-most strokes at Innisbrook over the last five years and has never finished worse than T-12 in three appearances.