Vanessa Trump Quietly Supports as Emotional Tiger Woods Celebrates Huge Milestone: ‘I’m Proud’

Tiger Woods hit pause on trophies and scorecards to mark a moment that clearly meant more than any win. He shared a milestone tied to his life beyond golf in an Instagram post. A quiet but telling show of support from Vanessa Trump to him caught fans’ attention.

“After 9/11, I wanted to create a safe space for kids to learn, grow and chase after their dreams. Today, @tgrfound has served more than 217,000 kids across the country through our TGR Learning Labs, and we’re excited to impact more students from communities in need. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our first Lab in Anaheim, I’m proud of our students and grateful to everyone who has supported them over the last 20 years,” Tiger Woods wrote as a caption to the carousel Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The post featured him with the students and faculty members at the TGR Learning Labs. His post garnered over 900 likes and several comments within minutes. Vanessa Trump was nowhere to be seen in his post. However, she did show her support in the post shared by the official social media handle of TGR Learning Labs Anaheim.

Like the 82x PGA Tour winner’s post, this one was also a carousel post, but with slightly more images and a few of them featuring Tiger Woods. Although Trump didn’t comment here as well, she did like it. The post shared several hours before Woods’s post received 21 likes, including one from Vanessa Trump.

The TGR Learning Lab is a flagship educational project by the TGR Foundation. Anaheim marks the birthplace of this project. The 15x major champion opened it on February 10, 2006, as a 35,000-square-foot facility next to the H.G. ‘Dad’ Miller Golf Course, where Woods honed his skills.

Tiger Woods personally envisioned and funded the lab. In fact, he was the one who cut the ribbon at the 2006 opening. The Future Competition Committee chief called it “the best day of my career” because of its life-changing potential compared with golf wins.

The lab delivers hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) for grades 5-12. It also gives guidance on health, college readiness, and career exploration at no cost.

This was not the first time Vanessa Trump has shown her support for her boyfriend. TaylorMade revealed its holiday post in December 2025, featuring Woods, along with other stars using the brand’s equipment, including Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Brooke Henderson, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa.

However, there have been occasions when the two have remained separate on social media.

Tiger Woods’ absence from Vanessa Trump’s Christmas story raises eyebrows

Vanessa Trump shared a family Christmas Instagram story on December 26, 2025. It featured her 18-year-old daughter, Kai Trump, and relatives around holiday decorations, captioned “Merry Christmas from my house to yours.” Tiger Woods was absent from the photo, aligning with his long-standing privacy habits despite their public relationship since March 2025.

Woods maintains strict control over his image, exemplified by naming his yacht “Privacy” and devaluing unauthorized photos. The same was true of his ex, Lindsey Vonn, in 2013. He skipped the Trump family White House Christmas visit on December 25, 2025, possibly spending time with Charlie or elsewhere.

He did open up about his relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, though.

“Her response at first was like, ‘Seriously? A Trump? For real?’ She was more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it,” a source close to Tiger Woods revealed to The Daily Mail.

Nordegren and Woods appeared united at events like the Florida High School State Championship and the 62nd Junior Orange Bowl in November 2025, cheering Charlie on. They are understanding, just like Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump.

Tiger Woods’ decision to stay out of Vanessa Trump’s Christmas story fits a pattern he has followed for years. That same preference for subtlety mirrored Trump’s quiet show of support during his emotional milestone, tying both moments together through a shared respect for privacy and purpose.