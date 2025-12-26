Vanessa Trump Reacts as Tiger Woods’ Christmas Look Takes Over Golf World

Essentials Inside The Story A Christmas post ft. Woods

How Vanessa Trump reacted

What fans had to say

Tiger Woods’ cozy Christmas look in TaylorMade’s new holiday post has quietly turned into a talking point. It has garnered attention from fellow pros and fans alike. He clearly didn’t have to take a club in his hands to steal the holiday season spotlight.

“🎶 Oh what fun it is to drive. 🎶 Merry Christmas, from #TeamTaylorMade!,” TaylorMade wrote sharing the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the 15x major winner’s girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, reacted by liking the post.

The post is part of TaylorMade’s now‑regular tradition of elaborate Christmas cards and holiday content. The company builds this content around its marquee athletes. The 15x major champion is a heavy user of TaylorMade equipment. From TaylorMade Qi10 LS as his driver to TaylorMade P7TW as his irons, his bag is usually loaded with their products.

Woods stands among fellow Team TaylorMade stars wearing a casual winter get‑up. He has a dark plaid shirt‑jacket layered over cold‑weather gear. The shirt and jacket are paired with dark trousers and gloves. The 82x PGA Tour winner also has a red beanie cap on. He is standing in a relaxed pose. Besides that, he has his hands by his side and stands between the LPGA stars Nelly Korda and Charley Hull.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Tiger Woods has celebrated the holiday in numerous ways. One of the most memorable is him posing without a shirt as Mac Daddy Santa. Sharing the post on X in 2016, Woods wrote, “Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This time, though, Woods didn’t share any Christmas celebration posts on Instagram or X. He was also absent from Vanessa Trump’s posts. While many other golfers, including several LPGA stars, shared their celebration posts with fans, Woods was nowhere to be seen. But TaylorMade completed the void.

Besides him, the image included other golfers who use TaylorMade clubs, including Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Brooke Henderson, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa.

And as the post made it to social media, fans started reacting.

ADVERTISEMENT

How fans reacted to Tiger Woods’ look in TaylorMade’s Christmas card

Fans wasted little time reacting to TaylorMade’s posts. But it was not just fans as Collin Morikawa too, liked the post. While his fellow golfer and his girlfriend showed quiet excitement with likes, fans were vocal through comments.

One Instagram user joked that “Tiger should have been Santa Tiger here.” Tiger Woods has been Santa Claus many times previously for his kids, Charlie and Sam. But fans now want to see him as Santa in holiday cards, too. It was a group packed with multiple major champions and two top OWGR rankers, but Woods was still the natural focal point.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some fans focused on Tiger Woods, others leaned into the warmth of the moment rather than individual star power. One user wrote, “Merry Christmas 🎄 Team TaylorMade ❤️.” This reflects how the post landed as a feel-good snapshot that focuses on Christmas celebrations rather than their golf achievements. Echoing similar sentiments was another comment saying, “Great team! Merry Christmas.”

There was also a slightly cheekier strand of reaction aimed at Woods’ placement in the image. Woods was standing towards the right side of the photo, but he was between Nelly Korda and Charley Hull. Korda is World No. 2, and Hull follows her closely at No. 5. They both have good star power themselves. The comment “Tiger between the girls 😮‍💨” showed how closely fans studied the composition. It added a playful, tongue-in-cheek layer to the fan reactions.

On X, broader praise focused on TaylorMade’s depth of talent. One user wrote “QUITE THE STABLE!!!” And it certainly is a profound team with multiple major champions. Tiger Woods himself holds the second-highest major win record. He has 15, just three short of Jack Nicklaus. But beside him, the post also included the current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, and the LPGA stars are all skilled golfers who have achieved a lot through their game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods’ presence, the festive styling, and the sheer star power on display gave supporters plenty to react to, turning seasonal cheer into a snapshot of golf’s modern celebrity culture playing out in real time.