Vanessa Trump Stands By BF Tiger Woods as Crucial Rehab Update Emerges

Two hydrocodone pills, a flipped SUV, and a refused narcotics test. That was March 27 for Tiger Woods. Three weeks later, his pain management doctor is helping him move forward without opioids, and Vanessa Trump is closely tracking every step of that progress. And she seems to be very happy with what she is hearing about his progress.

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“He’s got a pain management doctor who is helping him deal with his body pain without addictive opioids,” the source close to the situation told the Daily Mail about Vanessa Trump. “He calls or Zooms a small number of people: Vanessa, his kids, and Mark Steinberg. He’s responding well to treatment, and Vanessa is very happy with what she’s hearing.”

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Tiger Woods is currently enrolled in a 90-day program, though he is free to leave at any time. Vanessa’s satisfaction with progress carries real weight given what she had demanded before Woods entered treatment. She reportedly set firm conditions, insisting on a doctor-supervised program with no room for shortcuts.

“She set a hard line: Fix this, and fix it permanently. She required it, and it was non-negotiable,” the source said.

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Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump started dating in secret in late 2024. They got to know each other through family and golf. They announced their relationship on Instagram in March 2025 and have been together ever since. Although there was speculation after the March 27 arrest that the relationship was under strain, she addressed that directly. On April 3, she posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram with the caption “Love you.”

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Her support reflects a genuine concern for his long-term well-being. A source told People that she “loves Tiger and supports him,” noting she “has been there for him despite how busy she is with her children and her own life.”

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At the crash scene, Tiger Woods himself told deputies he had undergone seven back surgeries and more than 20 leg operations. Officers also found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. Woods is living through a lot of pain and has been for enough years that it has taken a toll on his quality of life.

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Even Vanessa’s ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., with whom she shares five children, has remained measured and supportive. A source said that Don Jr. “knows Vanessa can make her own decisions” and is “just thankful Vanessa and the kids weren’t involved” in the crash.

The bond between Woods and Vanessa Trump has shown itself repeatedly, long before rehab updates became the headline.

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Tiger Woods’s and Vanessa’s relationship is built on quiet but consistent support

On the completion of 20 years of TGR Learning Labs, an NPO run by the Woods, the 50-year-old wrote a heartfelt Instagram post about how 217,000 students across the country have been affected. Vanessa Trump, who wasn’t there, liked the official TGR Learning Labs Anaheim post.

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This quiet support extended to professional milestones, too. Vanessa was one of the first people to like and share Woods’ post about Jacob Bridgeman’s historic Genesis Invitational win. Small things, but they made it clear that she was involved in his world and not just there for the big events.

Before any of this, their relationship had been getting stronger. At the Genesis Invitational in February 2026 at Torrey Pines, Woods showed up with Kai Trump and Vanessa nearby. This was the first public sign of a relationship that had been quietly forming since Thanksgiving 2024.

Vanessa Trump and Kai both went to Woods’s 50th birthday charity event in Palm Beach in January 2026 to support his work with the TGR Foundation. It put Vanessa firmly in his personal and professional circle, which makes her current position on his recovery much less surprising.