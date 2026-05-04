Vanessa Trump Throws Unforgettable ‘Bed Party’ for Daughter Kai Ahead of College Journey

Kai Trump has had a busy final stretch of high school. She attended the Masters, walked in her senior prom, and is days away from graduating from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens. This fall, she heads to the University of Miami as a part of the Hurricanes’ 2026 recruiting class. Through every milestone, she has had one constant: her mother, Vanessa Trump, right there for her.

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Vanessa Trump recently shared a reel on her Instagram, originally posted by Kai, giving fans a look inside a room completely decked out in Hurricanes colors. The ‘bed party,’ as she called it, featured a lavish setup celebrating Kai’s next step. Orange and green balloons filled the space, with a lit-up Miami ‘U’ logo placed front and center. University of Miami merchandise was neatly arranged across the bed, while a glowing neon Miami sign lit up the background. The entire room had been transformed into a tribute to where Kai is headed.

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Vanessa has remained a constant presence throughout Kai’s journey, at tournaments and school events, and this moment was no different. Like in August 2025, when she posted about starting her senior year, Vanessa commented, “That’s my girl!”

As Kai got ready for her prom, she took fans through her day in a YouTube vlog, and one of the behind-the-scenes moments left everyone emotional. Vanessa was seen steaming Kai’s dress before she came downstairs. When Kai appeared in a floor-length red gown, her mother was teary-eyed and had a special message for her.

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“You look beautiful. I feel very old right now, looking at you like this. You look stunning,” Vanessa said.

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The mother-daughter duo shares a wonderful bond. Just a few days ago, Kai shared a YouTube vlog around Easter, where she thoughtfully brought her mother flowers and even made a bouquet at home. She was also seen writing a heartfelt handwritten note, opening up about her for the first time, calling her one of the strongest people she knows, and ending it with a simple “Love you, Mom.”

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Kai also thanked her mom for being there for her as she recovered from her hand surgery. The first month for her was terrible, and it was mentally really hard because she couldn’t do anything she loved. For the first three weeks, she couldn’t shower, eat properly, or even open a water bottle. It was really challenging. She gave a shoutout to her mom for helping her through all of that.

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Both Kai and Vanessa Trump share a deep bond, consistently showing up for each other’s major moments. When Kai announced her commitment to the University of Miami in August 2024, she made sure to thank her mother and her father, Don, writing that she was grateful to them. As for her way forward to Miami, Kai has always been direct about it.

“I love the coaches. It’s close to home. Great school,” she shared. “I love the people there. My cousins went there as well, so I know people who have gone there.”

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Kai has also explained her plans to major in marketing and management, explaining that a degree could help her build her own brand alongside her golf career.

From courtside to course, Kai Trump shapes her path before Miami’s arrival.

Kai has also been spending valuable time ahead of starting college. In recent weeks, she has been spotted at two of the city’s biggest sporting events. Most recently, she was seen at the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral, just outside Coral Gables, with her father and grandfather.

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A few weeks before that, around Easter, she attended the Miami Open, cheering for Aryna Sabalenka alongside her brother Spencer. Beyond sports, she has also been active in building her personal brand.

In an April TikTok, she told her followers she was working on something big; however, she has not revealed details, only teasing, “There are going to be big things in the future.” The Washington Post has already taken notice, naming her among 50 people shaping society in 2026 and framing her as the next generation of the Trump family, building a brand of her own.

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The fall season at Miami includes four to five tournaments for evaluation and helping freshmen settle in. The spring is the main competitive stretch, building toward NCAA Regionals and Championships. Coaches have set expectations clearly.

“Kai will bring tremendous energy and excitement to Miami. She’s a multi-sport athlete with a strong competitive spirit and a true love for the game of golf.”