‘Very Difficult’ Justin Thomas Sounds Alarm Over Brutal Schedule Crunch as Major Season Heats Up

Over six weeks, the PGA Tour features five events, including three with $20 million purses and two majors. Each one requires the world’s top players to be at their best, both mentally and physically. This challenging stretch runs from the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14. Justin Thomas, who is defending his title at Harbour Town this week, is right at the start of this run. On Tuesday, he explained what the current schedule demands from players who have to get through it.

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“Yeah, but it’s tough. I mean, it’s not how I would prefer to draw it up, I would say. I think especially when it comes to majors, because majors are — the season is important.”

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At his Hilton Head press conference, the defending RBC Heritage champion was asked what it feels like to actually be in this stretch, rather than just read about it. Thomas was not complaining. As a two-time major winner still getting his body back into shape, he calmly pointed out the challenges. His steady tone made his point even more powerful than if he had shown frustration.

“Going to very difficult courses into a major I don’t think is probably how it would be drawn up for a lot of guys.”

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Thomas made it clear: majors are the foundation of a player’s schedule. They matter not just for FedExCup points, but because they define how a career is judged.

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“It’s also how kind of your legacy in the game is remembered for a lot of people.”

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This spring, the issue is clear: players face a series of difficult courses before Aronimink. Heritage, Doral, and Quail Hollow are all challenging, and they come back-to-back before the second major. Thomas admitted the system is still under construction and changes are expected.

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The effects are already showing. Augusta National is the toughest walk of the year, with long rounds and days that leave players fatigued. Recovery time is minimal. When players reached Harbour Town, the physio room was full. Thomas had only one day to recover between Augusta and Hilton Head. This is the reality of the current schedule between a major and a $20 million event.

Thomas is not the only one to see it this way. Rory McIlroy, fresh off his second straight Masters win and absent this week, has also pointed out that the spring schedule puts a heavy workload on players. His answer is focused on his own needs, not the broader system.

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“I’ll always choose the schedule that best fits me.”

Scottie Scheffler, currently world No. 1, has also been clear about the demands of the calendar. In 2025, he chose to skip the Truist Championship to ensure he was ready for the PGA Championship. The pattern is clear. Top players are now building their schedules to suit themselves, not to fit the tour’s calendar.

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That behavior did not develop in a vacuum. It is a direct response to a structure that has been compressing steadily for years.

Justin Thomas and the PGA Tour Calendar That Stopped Protecting the Major

The crowded schedule started when the PGA Championship moved from August to May in 2019. This change added a second major to the spring without removing any existing tournaments. Later, after LIV Golf emerged, the PGA Tour introduced Signature Events with $20 million purses, smaller fields, no cuts, and more FedEx Cup points to keep top players.

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The schedule grew from eight to nine events when the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral was added for 2026, landing in the six weeks between Augusta and Aronimink. Reports on the scheduling debate said this change “only further compressed an already congested calendar,” leaving players outside the top 50 in FedEx Cup points with just four full-field events in a nine-week spring period.

The PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee is developing a new structure: a two-track system with 21 to 26 events for top players and a separate qualification path for others. Thomas has already asked how it will work, saying, “When do I find out if I’m in this?” The system is still being created, as his comments at Harbour Town showed. More changes are on the way.

What the calendar protects, or fails to, at the sport’s biggest stages is a question that arrives in Newtown Square on May 14.