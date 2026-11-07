‘Very Disappointed’: Sergio Garcia Clears the Air on Masters Meltdown Ahead of DP World Tour Return

Sergio Garcia knows that his reputation on the golf course has been shaped by some unforgettable moments. But his latest admission suggests he is keen to change the narrative. The 2017 Masters champion has opened up about the frustration that led to his explosive outburst at Augusta National earlier this year. He admitted that difficulties away from golf also played a part in his behavior.

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Speaking exclusively to GolfMagic’s Andy Roberts, Garcia expressed disappointment with his actions during the final round of the 2026 Masters.

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“Yeah I am obviously very disappointed in myself at what happened there,” Garcia told GolfMagic.

“There were some things going on that obviously didn’t help me off the golf course, and that kind of showed up with my frustration on the course.”

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Sergio Garcia did not explain what those personal circumstances involved. But he made it clear that he recognizes the connection between his off-course difficulties and his behavior during competition.

Importantly, the Spaniard did not suggest that these circumstances excused his actions. He instead emphasized the need to learn.

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“The only thing I can do is learn from it, work on it, which I’m doing. I am working really hard on it and the mental side of it, and becoming better and better on and off the golf course,” he added.

Garcia also made an interesting point about how he intends to demonstrate that progress.

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“My actions will show if I am improving or not, it’s as simple as that.”

That statement could become particularly relevant as he prepares to compete regularly on the DP World Tour again. His words indicate that he understands that another public apology will carry limited weight unless his behavior reflects the changes.

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The incident took place during the final round of the 2026 Masters on April 12. Sergio Garcia was playing alongside fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm when his frustrations boiled over on Augusta National’s par-5 second hole.

After opening his round with a bogey, Garcia hit an errant drive that found a fairway bunker. He reacted angrily, striking the teeing ground twice with his driver and taking chunks out of the turf.

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He then walked toward a nearby cooler and swung his driver against it. He broke the club in the process.

The outburst attracted the attention of tournament officials. Geoff Yang, chairman of the Masters’ competition committee, approached Garcia on the fourth tee and issued a code-of-conduct warning. Media reports claim that it was the first such warning issued at the Masters.

There was also a direct equipment consequence. Garcia could not replace the driver because the damage resulted from his own actions, which constituted abuse under the applicable Rules of Golf. He therefore had to complete the remainder of his round without it.

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Despite the disruption, Garcia finished the final round with a 75 and ended the tournament at eight over par. He was 52nd among the 54 players who made the cut when he completed his round.

There was an unusual moment later in the round when Sergio Garcia briefly carried Rahm’s golf bag while the latter’s caddie attended to a bunker. However, that lighter moment did little to overshadow the controversy surrounding his earlier actions.

Although his latest comments provide additional context, this was not the first time Sergio Garcia had addressed the Masters incident.

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Immediately after completing his round, the Spaniard admitted that he was not proud of his behavior. But he offered little explanation. When asked about his struggles at Augusta since winning the tournament in 2017, he responded with brief answers, including “Bad golf” and “Bad shots.”

He also declined to discuss the details of his conversation with tournament officials.

Two days later, on April 14, Garcia issued a public apology through social media.

“I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday at the Masters tournament,” he wrote.

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“I regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game.”

Garcia also emphasized his respect for Augusta National, the tournament’s patrons, officials and golf fans. He acknowledged that his conduct did not reflect the appreciation he had for the Masters and its traditions.

He revisited the subject again on October 29 when announcing his departure from LIV Golf and his plans to return to the DP World Tour.

The latest GolfMagic interview, therefore, represents another step in his public response. This time, however, Sergio Garcia went further by acknowledging that problems away from the golf course had contributed to his frustration.

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Sergio Garcia has a history of frustration

Sergio Garcia’s Augusta outburst was not an isolated event. It brought attention to previous occasions when his temper affected his behavior during major championships and other tournaments.

One of the closest comparisons came at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

During the final round, Garcia became frustrated after hitting a poor drive on the par-5 second hole. He swung his driver into the turf, and the shaft snapped in half.

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The similarities with the Masters incident were striking. Both episodes happened on the second hole during the final round of a major championship, and both ended with Garcia having to play the remainder of his round without his driver.

However, his explanation at Royal Portrush was different. Garcia said he had not intended to break the club. Instead, he was surprised when he saw that the shaft had snapped.

He subsequently completed his round with 13 clubs, shooting a three-under 68.

An even more significant precedent dates back to the 2019 Saudi International.

Sergio Garcia was disqualified during the third round after damaging several greens in frustration. The European Tour, now known as the DP World Tour, invoked Rule 1.2a, which allows disqualification for serious misconduct.

Garcia accepted the decision and apologized for his actions.

“I respect the decision of my disqualification,” he said at the time, acknowledging that he had damaged a couple of greens and informing fellow players that it would not happen again.

Other episodes have also attracted attention over the years. During the 2001 World Match Play, Garcia kicked away his shoe after slipping during a tee shot. The shoe nearly struck an official. He was also criticized for spitting into a cup at Doral after a three-putt.

These incidents form part of the broader history surrounding his temperament. However, Garcia’s latest comments suggest that he is aware of the need to address the issue as he enters another important stage of his career.

Garcia’s admission comes at an important time because he is preparing to return to the DP World Tour in 2027.

The Spaniard confirmed his LIV Golf departure on October 29. This ended a five-year association with the breakaway league. He joined LIV in June 2022 and captained Fireballs GC throughout his time there.

Now, Sergio Garcia intends to return to a full schedule on the European circuit.