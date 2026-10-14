‘Very Expensive’: LPGA Boss Breaks Silence on New Initiatives to Help Financially Struggling Golfers

On the LPGA Tour, the difference between making a living and making millions can be staggering. Just ask Canada’s Leah John, who earned a little under $7,000 across 11 starts in 2026. Then there is Nelly Korda, whose 15 appearances brought in a whopping $6,220,214. While both golfers face the costs of the sport, their earnings tell two very different stories.

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For players lower down the money list, covering expenses can be a challenge in itself, making it difficult to sustain a career even at the highest level of the game. Now, during an interview with Golf Channel, LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler has shed light on an initiative designed to help those struggling to keep their careers afloat.

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“Golf’s a tough sport to break into,” he said. “And then once you’re there, unless you’re at the top of your game, it continues to be very expensive. It’s often a lonely lifestyle for those who are traveling and living out of a suitcase for three, four, five, six weeks on end. And we take that responsibility of supporting our athletes very seriously.”

Although Kessler didn’t go into detail, there are few initiatives from the LPGA that aim to ease the financial burden on players. Established in 1991, the Dolores Hope LPGA Financial Assistance Initiative provides emergency financial aid to LPGA members and others in the golf industry facing severe hardships, medical emergencies, accidents, or natural disasters.

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In 2023, the tour also partnered with Accenture to offer stipends of $1,200 to $2,000 to players who miss the cut at select events. This, of course, helps offset their travel and competition expenses. Additionally, golfers competing in the LPGA’s five major championships are guaranteed minimum payouts.

It ensures they receive some financial support regardless of their finishing position. Beyond that, Kessler revealed that the tour is starting new mentorship programs to help rookies make better decisions in their careers.

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“We have mentorship programs for rookie athletes to help them graduate from Q-School or the Epson Tour as they matriculate onto the LPGA…,” he added. “This year at the Nanea Cup… we’re … setting up a mentorship program so that the 25 college athletes who… will compete side by side with LPGA Tour athletes actually get a chance to meet CEOs and business leaders.

“And we’re going to pair them up for lifelong mentorship opportunities, and hopefully that changes the trajectory of their lives.”

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Despite all the initiatives and programs, however, the ground reality is that players still face financial issues. For instance, Madison Young opened up about her financial struggles in 2026, revealing that she and her husband were more than $100,000 in debt while trying to sustain her professional golf career.

Her emotional confession prompted fans to contribute around $6,000 to help the couple manage their expenses as she continued chasing her LPGA dream. And if that wasn’t enough, an amateur hoping to enter the LPGA exposed how much it costs to compete in the Q-School.

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Amateur golfer reveals Q-School expenses

LPGA aspirant Gigi Stoll recently offered a glimpse into the costs associated with competing in Q-School. And she revealed how much she spent preparing for the tournament’s initial stage.

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“Let’s talk about the most expensive week in golf,” Stoll said in an Instagram video. “This is none other than Q-School.”

She listed the $4,500 entry fee, $1,500-2,000 for a caddie, and $975.22 for her flight. Accommodation in a shared Airbnb cost her $744, while a rental car added another $440. Altogether, her expenses reached $8,159. Stoll’s financial concerns come amid the LPGA’s decision to postpone the Q-Series Qualifying Stage by three weeks following heavy rainfall.

Originally scheduled for October 13–16, the event will now take place November 3–6. The already high costs will therefore increase because of the delay, with Final Qualifying scheduled for November 19–23 to determine LPGA status for 2027.

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Clearly, despite the LPGA’s efforts, the underlying problem persists—and unfortunately, it may be one that can never be fully resolved.