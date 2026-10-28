‘Very Serious About Each Other’: Tiger Woods & GF Vanessa Trump Reportedly Discuss Marriage After ‘Difficult’ Year

Essentials Inside The Story Tiger Woods had been on thin ice with girlfriend Vanessa Trump since his DUI arrest from March.

Woods and Trump have already proven how they fit through thick and thin as this difficult year finally brings them better news.

Apart from how the two match-up with each other, their kids' relationship with them also show why we could hear the big announcement soon.

The last time Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump were seen together was much gloomier than when they announced their relationship in March 2025. While their steps matched, they were stone-faced. Of course, that was last month when the golf icon was entering the court to take on a plea deal for his DUI arrest from earlier in the year. But it wasn’t just the seriousness of going to court, though.

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Trump, who felt safe and secure with Woods, didn’t want repeating patterns. Not for her, not for Woods. So, she gave him a clear ultimatum: “Get your sh– together.” Trump, now cancer-free, was herself going through tiring breast cancer procedures after being diagnosed in April. But while we previously thought Woods was walking on thin ice with his girlfriend, the difficult year has seemingly only brought them closer together.

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“They’re very serious about each other and absolutely see a future together,” a source close to the two told Page Six’s Sarah Jones. “Marriage is something they’ve talked about, but that doesn’t mean a proposal is necessarily around the corner.

“Going through difficult times together has brought them closer and shown them that they can count on one another. It’s one thing to enjoy the good times together, but they’ve also seen how the other person handles things when life gets difficult.”

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The true test for any relationship certainly comes with how the other person reacts to unexpected news. For Woods, that was what got him even closer to Trump during this year.

Vanessa Trump’s demeanor won Woods over

Since he was arrested on the DUI charge, Trump has been by his side, even making court appearances to support him. But the 48-year-old was even more optimistic when she learned that she was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in April.

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She had not made the news public until May 20, shortly after her daughter Kai’s high school graduation. Trump then underwent a lumpectomy, and all four lymph nodes tested came back clear. After her radiation treatment, Trump shared an update in a video posted to Kai’s Instagram, revealing that her latest scans were clear. And Woods couldn’t be more proud of her.

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“He’s proud of how positive she’s stayed and how she’s handling everything so far,” a source told Page Six back in May. “She’s been so strong and he truly believes she’s going to be okay. He’s just trying to support her however he can right now.”

Woods had briefly returned to Florida during his rehabilitation program in Switzerland to be with her during the procedures. He also attended Kai Trump’s high school graduation in May and has been guiding the aspiring golfer.

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For now, neither Woods nor Trump has publicly addressed the marriage discussions.

“He’s been by her side throughout everything and it’s been an incredibly happy moment for both of them and their families. They’ve been celebrating privately and are just really grateful to be on the other side of it.”

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Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI on March 27 after a vehicle rollover accident on Jupiter Island, Florida. He went to a treatment facility in Switzerland. On September 2, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Trump had been by his side through that phase.

The connection doesn’t end with Trump and Tiger Woods

The couple went public in March 2025 with a post on X, after they had been seeing each other since around Thanksgiving 2024. And while storms have challenged the two, they have remained optimistic about each other. And so have their kids.

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Woods split with Elin Nordegren in 2010, and they share two children, Sam and Charlie. Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and they have five kids: Kai, 19, Dolad III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11. As we have already seen, the families appear to have blended naturally.

A source even said that Kai “absolutely adores” Woods and Vanessa gets along well with his children. The freshman on the University of Miami women’s golf team last year revealed that Woods told her to “have fun” before her LPGA debut.

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Woods hasn’t played a competitive round since a TGL match in March and hasn’t been active on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the 2024 Open at Royal Troon. Now, he is expected to play for Jupiter Links in the TGL opener on December 27 against Los Angeles Golf Club, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Before that, Woods could play the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on December 3-6, and the PNC Championship with Charlie in Orlando on December 19-20. But after over half a year of bad news, much good news is certainly in order for the golf icon.