‘Very Special’: Paige Spiranac Pens Down Emotional Note as Grass League Ends First Season Event

The 2026 Grass Clippings Open brought together 11 teams, a $150,000 prize, and two nights of par-3 golf under the Arizona lights. GL PHX UTD took home the win. Even before the event wrapped up in Tempe, Paige Spiranac shared a seven-word Instagram Story that reached more people than the entire crowd over the weekend.

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“And that’s a wrap on the first GL event of the year! Love being a part of this very special League,” she wrote.

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Since joining the Grass League in May 2025, Spiranac has led brand development, digital marketing, fan engagement, and sponsor outreach. This kind of work is what turns a good product into a well-known one. When she first said her connection with the league “just clicked and made sense,” she was being genuine, not just offering a soundbite.

The results are already clear. Franchise values have grown eight times since the league began. More than 15,000 fans now attend events. Michael Prindiville, who has built sports businesses at NBC Sports and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, became president in March 2026. The league is now shown on the Golf Channel.

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Imago August 28, 2024, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Paige Spiranac tees off the 10th hole during the inaugural 2024 Creator Classic Tour Championship presented by Blackstone at East Lake Golf Club. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20240828_fap_w109_025 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

After the Grass Clippings Open, Spiranac’s post showed something that numbers cannot measure: the honest reaction of someone who cares about this league beyond her job title. Her story is part of a much bigger story in golf.

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Paige Spiranac joins golf’s line of ambassadors who grew the game

Golf relies on recognizable figures to drive its relevance beyond the scores. Arnold Palmer used his charisma to bring professional golf into the national conversation. Tiger Woods expanded the sport’s reach, attracting millions of new fans. Each era has demonstrated that when the right individual emerges, the sport undergoes a fundamental shift.

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Spiranac represents the latest evolution of this pattern, and she has done it without relying on traditional platforms. While Palmer depended on television and Woods on the majors, Spiranac built her following independently, reaching over 10 million people before the Grass League was formed.

Her influence is based on direct engagement, not inherited status, and she is now channeling that reach toward a league that aims to attract fans traditional golf has failed to keep: those who want accessibility and entertainment without the usual formality.

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She has said she wants to become a commissioner one day, and given what she has already achieved, that goal no longer seems far-fetched. The Grass League now gives her a place to practice for that role, event by event.

The 2026 season is just getting started, with the Summer Grind and the championship still to come. Still, the Grass Clippings Open offered more than just scores—it sent a message from someone with real influence that this league deserves attention.