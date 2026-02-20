Veteran Golf Hall of Famer Dies at 71 as Cause Remains Undisclosed

Composition of silhouette of male golf player over landscape and blue sky with copy space. sport and competition concept digitally generated image. Copyright: xx 1451962

Canadian golf is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures. Canadian Golf Hall of Famer and longtime executive director of the Royal Canadian Golf Association (now Golf Canada), Stephen Ross, breathed his last on 20 February 2026. He was 71 at the time of his demise, and no cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

The official X handle of Golf Canada shared a heartfelt statement in which they wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Stephen Douglas Ross of Dundas, Ont. — a 2011 inductee into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and one of the most influential administrators in Canadian golf history.”

For more than three decades, Ross helped shape the direction of the sport in Canada. Ross put in his dedicated and heartfelt efforts to modernize and strengthen national structure. He began his journey as an assistant amateur tournament director in 1977. After serving in the same position for 18 long years, he became the executive director in 1989 and kept on quietly working behind the scenes.

Canadian golf media personality, Adam Stanley, shared this heartbreaking news and said, “Sad news from @GolfCanada yesterday. Part of the reason the national team exists today is because of the vision Stephen Ross had.”

Ross was born in Ontario and grew up in Dundas. Ross made sure to make the right use of his business acumen while working for a sport he has always been deeply passionate about. He completed his graduation from the University of Western Ontario’s Richard Ivey School of Business. In 2012, he was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame.

After he became a Hall of Famer, he stated in a press release, “It’s an honour to be nominated and elected into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame. I have worked in golf my entire adult life, and it is very rewarding to have my life’s work recognized in this way.”

Following his induction to the Canadian Hall of Fame in 2012, he become even more active, helping the sport grow from strength to strength.

How Stephen Ross helped Golf Canada reach new heights

Ross knew golf inside out, and thus, during his tenure, the late 71-year-old took some innovative steps to expand the sport in Canada. Two of his most notable programs included the Future Links junior golf program and the RCGA Foundation University/College Grant program. And that was not all. Expanding the scope of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum, Ross made the sport flourish and prosper in the country.

Always a visionary, the icon took some big steps that ultimately bore rich fruits for Canadian golfers. First up, Ross sold the Glen Abbey Golf Club back in 1999. He also played a big role in the amalgamation with the Canadian Ladies Golf Association in 2005. Owing to his excellent work in Canada, Ross soon found his international calling.

He was included as a member of the prestigious Joint Rules Committee while officiating the topmost tournaments, namely, The Masters, the US Open, the Players Championship, the Canadian Open, and more.

Reacting to the sudden loss, Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum said, “Stephen Ross’ influence on Canadian golf is immeasurable, a globally respected golf industry champion who changed the golf landscape of Canadian golf.”

He further added, “His leadership intellect and unwavering passion elevated the sport at every level – from juniors to professionals, from national governance to global standards. His legacy will endure through the programs he built, the championships he shaped and the countless individuals he mentored and inspired.”

Following his exceptional work as an administrator, the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame inducted Ross back in 2012. Additionally, he also received the Distinguished Service Award from the International Association of Golf Administrators in 2013.

Thus, given his illustrious career, Stephen Ross’ sudden demise has left behind a significant void.