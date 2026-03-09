Veteran Golfer Faces Reality Check After Boasting Debut Win on Senior Tour: “Worst”

It seems the painful memories of the 2023 Ryder Cup still haunt many Americans. And with every new accomplishment Zach Johnson adds to his legacy, the ache is renewed.

The 2x major champion turned 50 on February 24 and became eligible for the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational scheduled from March 6–8. So, he played the event and captured the title with an 11-under 205 total at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida.

He entered the final round with a one-shot lead after a bogey-free 66 on Saturday. Despite an early ‘hiccup’—a bogey on the par-3 third hole—he maintained his rhythm, recording four birdies to close with a 3-under 69 for a four-shot victory over Stewart Cink and George McNeill.

With this victory, Johnson earned a winner’s check of $330,000 and immediately moved to No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

He also became the 22nd player to win his debut on the 50-and-older circuit. He joined an elite group that includes Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Jim Furyk, and Phil Mickelson. Furyk and Mickelson both accomplished this feat in 2020. Mickelson went even further by winning his first two consecutive starts, a record first established by Bruce Fleisher in 1999.

Additionally, Johnson had not won since the British Open at St. Andrews in 2015. So he was visibly grateful for the win.

“Staying in modest shape to play with these guys… because it’s still really good golf, highly competitive on a phenomenal track, I am humbled,” Johnson said. “I am extremely excited, and I have been excited. The first moment I stepped foot on these premises, I was like, ‘Hey, this is special.'”

But while Johnson described the moment as special and humbling, the fans don’t quite think so.

Fans are giving a brutal reality check to Zach Johnson’s debut win on the Senior Tour

“A dark day for the game,” one fan said bluntly after the win.

This cold feeling comes from the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy. Johnson was viewed as the chief architect of a disastrous U.S. loss. Fans have not forgotten Johnson’s perceived favoritism in team selection—like Justin Thomas and Sam Burns—over a clearly deserving Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, or Keegan Bradley.

The more brutal part was that Johnson himself delivered the bad news to Bradley on a cold phone call just after the snub. So the result was a 16.5-11.5 loss that many American fans already foresaw, and they blame Johnson for his wrong choices.

MCKINNEY, TX – MAY 03: Zach Johnson USA talks to his ball as it flies in the air on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA, Golf Herren CJ CUP Byron Nelson on May 3, 2024, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.

One fan noted, “Worst Ryder Cup captain ever – made Furyk look competent.”

Jim Furyk holds a 10-20-4 career record in nine consecutive Ryder Cup appearances, and his 20 losses are tied for the most in U.S. history. Besides this, he was the U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup edition, losing to Europe. Despite that, fans think Furyk was far better than Johnson.

“Is there such a thing as a Zach Johnson fan?” one fan noted, while another said, “Sunglasses in sun, rain, fog, tornadoes, hurricanes, and casual dining. Glad to not have to watch him again.”

Johnson is, of course, not a fan favourite. At the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, as he made his way around Torrey Pines, one fan shouted at him, ‘We lost the Ryder Cup because of you!’

The confrontations were even worse in 2024 when Johnson was caught on multiple occasions telling Masters patrons to “f*** off” at Augusta and shouting at fans, ‘Just shut up’ at the Phoenix Open.

Fans simply dislike his pompous appearance, wearing sunglasses on almost every occasion of the season.

Finally, one fan humorously noted, “Zach could be the next Bruce Fleischer! He only won once on PGAT but won his first three Champions Tour events. 🤣”

Bruce Fleisher is the ultimate ‘second act’ story in golf. He won only one PGA Tour event (the 1991 New England Classic) but became a legend on the senior tour, winning his first two starts in 1999 and totaling 18 wins. While Johnson is a two-time major champion, his last win before his senior Tour debut came at St. Andrews in 2025. Fans use this comparison to suggest that Johnson has finally found his league.

But despite the fans’ rage, Zach Johnson is once again back in the winner’s circle.