Veteran Golfer Opens Up About Motherhood Struggles Returning to LPGA Post-Pregnancy: ‘I’d Just Cry’

Alison Lee, a two-time Solheim Cup player, announced that she, along with her boyfriend, Trey Kidd, will be welcoming their first child on April 25. Lee, who went viral at the Solheim Cup as her caddie took off his shirt to settle a bet after the former holed a wedge shot, was blessed with a baby boy, Levy. However, despite being overjoyed at having experienced motherhood for the first time, Lee had to go back to her daily routine of putting the golf balls. And this filled her with significant mom guilt.

Speaking in an interview shared by the PIF Global Series on YouTube, Lee delved deep into what her life was like soon after the birth of her baby boy. Starting on a light note, the golfer stated that for the first 3 months, her baby was not at all calm. However, now that Levy was 6 months old, she could finally call him a ‘sweet’ child.

“When I first came back, some days I would go hit balls and I would just cry. And there are days where I really don’t want to go practice, but I really push myself to get out there. And it’s been a really hard balance because if I’m at home, I feel like I’m not practicing enough. I’m not preparing enough,” said Lee. She further added, “At the same time, you know, I feel like I’m l’m not being a good mom. So, just it’s been tough.”

Thankfully, the golfer was blessed with some amazing people around her, who provided her with mental support. Reflecting on the same, Lee described how her mother and her boyfriend have been a source of constant support. She also revealed getting the help of fellow moms, who were balancing motherhood and careers equally.

Inspired by fellow working mothers, Lee quantified her opinion on how women must take time out for themselves. She stated, “But at the same time, to be a great athlete, you do have to be selfish, and that’s okay. Women should know that it’s okay to take time for yourself, you know, and be a better mother for your kid if that’s what it takes. I feel like more people should give women grace.”

Surely, going through so much of the learning curve, Lee came back as an even stronger and independent athlete.

How new mom Alison Lee pushed for a strong LPGA comeback after a hiatus

On April 25 of this year, Alison Lee and her boyfriend, Trey Kidd, welcomed their baby boy into the world. And since then, her life has changed. Months after the little angel was born, Lee decided to again step her foot on the fairways in September 2025 at the Ladies European Tour. Just a month after that, she was already eying her first LPGA win after her son, Levi Todd Kidd, was born. The American has already ruled as the number #1 ranked golfer, bagging multiple wins. But this LPGA season seemed different.

Levi was born in April, and in less than five months, his supermom was back in the course. Reflecting on the same, Lee herself stated, “Right after I gave birth, if you told me I was going to play in four, five months, I probably would’ve said probably not. I’m really happy that I was able to make it out here and play.” Returning to competition at the beginning of October, at the LET’s Aramco Houston Championship, Lee finished T53.

Following that, she entered her first LPGA start for the season at the Kroger Queen City Championships. Although the result she seemingly expected did not turn into reality. But the 30-year-old has mixed feelings about her run in the Kroger Queen City Championship. She added, “I feel like I’m a bit disappointed where I am coming into these two weeks. Obviously, don’t want to expect too much and give myself grace because I have taken some time off and my body has gone through a lot. At the same time, I want to come out here and play well.”