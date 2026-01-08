Veteran Pro Cites PGA Tour’s Controversial Policies as Reason Behind Selfless WD

Essentials Inside The Story In what was a remarkable show of selflessness, Tommy Gainey withdrew from the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season opener.

Notably, a key PGA Tour policy was a key factor in his decision.

A look at Gainey's maiden win on the PGA Tour Champions back in 2025.

A former champion at Atlantis Paradise Island was supposed to be a familiar face when the Korn Ferry Tour season tees off in the Bahamas next week. The veteran had every reason to lace up his spikes once again but instead, he quietly stepped aside. Such a gesture from Tommy Gainey, and especially the reason behind it, has left the golf realm reeling. However, beneath the surface of that selfless gesture lies a bigger conversation.

Golf reporter, Chantel McCabe, asked the former Korn Ferry champ about the thought process that led him to such a decision. Gainey explained that he wanted to ensure a younger player had the opportunity to compete.

“I mean, it was a very easy, easy decision for me, and nothing against the tournament and nothing against Josh Franklin, the tournament director. But we’re in a new era of professional golf. With the way they’re cutting fields and cutting cards, I mean, one start could be all this player could get,” he said.

“But I want to show no disrespect to the tournament that I’m a past champion of, and I’ve won that tournament, and I want to make sure that there’s no hard feelings,” he added.

The 50-year-old opened up about the PGA Tour’s policies that have reshaped pathways for veteran players and limited opportunities at the margins.

He further explained, “I made the decision because I just committed to everything on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, and the PGA Tour Champs. I didn’t think I would get in any Korn Ferry events, nor am I looking to play on the Korn Ferry Tour. My goal now is the PGA Tour Champions. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Taking a step back, Tommy Gainey gave Ryan Burnett a golden opportunity.

“But I think it’s the best decision. And the only decision for me is to withdraw, give this kid a shot, let him chase his dream, give him an opportunity because listen, you never know,” Gainey said.

Showing his support for the young talent, he added, “He [Ryan Burnett] might strike lightning in a bottle. He might win. He might finish second or top-10.”

As Gainey said, his focus has shifted towards the PGA Tour Champions. And he proved the same with his recent antics a few months back.

Tommy Gainey’s maiden win on PGA Tour Champions

Coming off from Korn Ferry, Gainey’s vision has changed drastically. He is now looking to rile things up by bringing in his winning form to the PGA Tour Champions. And by the looks of it, Gainey might be all set to take the PGA Tour Champions by storm. Playing at the Furyk & Friends tournament back in October 2025, the 50-year-old earned his first-ever PGA Tour Champions victory.

Imago Steve Helber / Associated Press

When the final day dawned, Gainey and the others had some very challenging conditions to deal with. As fierce winds swept across the course, Gainey held his nerves and came up with a stellar show of his impeccable skill set. He hit a short birdie putt on the 12th before following it up with a monster eagle putt on the 13th. This shot gave him the lead and Gainey was smart enough not to give away the advantage. Finally, he added one more with a birdie at the 18th, in turn, securing his maiden PGA Tour Champions victory.

An elated Gainey said after the win, “I finally won out here. It’s been a lot of pressure doing these Mondays because let’s face it, these guys are still legends, so they still can play.”

Considering the promise that he has shown, fans will be eager to see whether he can carry on with the same zeal in 2026, too.