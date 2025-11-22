Veteran Pro Opens Up About Anxiety of Losing PGA Tour Job After Giving It 19 Years of His Life

The DP World Tour’s season finale ended last week, where Matt Fitzpatrick defeated Rory McIlroy to win the DP World Tour Championship. It also ended the season-long Race to Dubai, and the top 10 non-exempt golfers got their PGA Tour cards for 2026. Now, it’s time for the PGA Tour members to fight for their cards for the upcoming season at the RSM Classic.

Only the top 100 on the FedEx Cup Fall standings will keep their card. Those ranked from 101 to 125 will get conditional status. Many golfers are fighting for their card at the RSM Classic, and one of them is Matt Kuchar.

The PGA Tour shared an X post revealing that he has never lost his card in the past 19 years. “Listen. Been a long time since I lost my job. I’d like to keep it. I got a lot of ground to make up in order to, creep in that top 100. But I think everybody’s kinda anxious to see how next year plays out. I don’t know what anybody really knows, status of guys 101 to 125, but I’d like to not worry about that status. I’d like to have a great weekend and not worry about it,” Kuchar can be heard saying in the X post.

Matt Kuchar’s history of maintaining his PGA Tour card is marked by a long streak of consistency and resilience. However, it was not the same since the beginning. He struggled early in his career. This included losing his card in 2005 after finishing 159th on the FedEx Cup Fall standings. However, he regained his card by finishing 10th on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2006.

Although he struggled early in his career, including losing his card in 2005 after finishing 159th on the money list and spending 2006 on the Nationwide Tour, he regained his PGA Tour card by finishing tenth on the Nationwide Tour money list in 2006. Since then, he never lost it. Throughout his career, he has won 9 PGA Tour titles, with the most recent one coming at the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii.

As Justin Thomas rightly put it, “Every shot hit from the entire 2025 season comes down to this one week for some guys.” Matt Kuchar currently stands 116th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings with a projected total of 464.254 points. Number 100 on the list is Takumi Kanaya with 548.161 points. This means there’s a close to 90-point gap. As Kuchar is already aware, he needs to pull off an incredible performance at the RSM Classic to keep his card.

However, things seem a little challenging for the American golfer. At the end of Round 2, and with the ongoing Round 3, Matt Kuchar currently stands tied at 57. This might not seem troublesome because there are 16 golfers tied at that position. The only golfer behind them all is Daniel Berger, who is at 73. But this also means that a few good shots can help him further up on the leaderboard. Kuchar carded rounds of 67-68 to finish 7 under par and make the cut.

Matt Kuchar is facing this situation amidst a poor 2025 season. Although his game has been consistent, the PGA Tour has decided to cut the contention by offering the card to only the top 100 golfers, not 125.

An overview of Matt Kuchar’s 2025 season

In 2025, Matt Kuchar played in 17 events. He didn’t compete in any of the major events. However, he was consistent throughout the season. Of the 17 events he was part of the field, he made the cut in 15 of them. He made it to the top 10 once at the John Deere Classic. Besides that, he was in the top 25 in six other events. The two times he missed the cut were at the Valspar Championship and at the Rocket Classic.

He played in four events on the FedEx Cup Fall schedule. This includes the Procore Championship, the Sanderson Farms Championship, the World Wide Technology Championship, and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Of these, he made the most points at the World Wide Technology Championship. He carded rounds of 65-68-68-65 to finish T11 and win 65 points. Now, he is playing at the RSM Classic.

Adam Schenk won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and made it among the top 100. This means that a single good event can change the fate of Matt Kuchar, too. He now enters the final stretch knowing that every round can shape his future. A strong finish at the RSM Classic might be the push he needs to keep a streak he has protected for nearly two decades.