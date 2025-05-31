Veteran Pro Reveals Charley Hull’s True Character as She Asks a Blunt Question About Her Family

British humor, they say, is not everyone’s cup of tea. And when you read about what Charley Hull‘s been up to, you’d certainly not know just how she truly is as a person. Just this Thursday, in the opening round of the Women’s US Open Championship, the golfer wrapped up the 8th hole and instead of waiting for Lexi Thompson, in her group along with Nelly Korda, she walked ahead to the ninth and sat on the grass. Indirect jab at the slow pace? Surely. Her remarks on the rule have not been subtle either, suggesting LPGA that “If you get three bad timings, every time it’s a tee shot penalty, if you have three of them you lose your Tour card instantly.” The veteran was also not thrilled with her own swings either on the day, but if you listen to her, or know her, you’d know how she actually is.

In fact, she is so unapologetically herself, that in last year’s Women’s US Open Championship, the English golfer famously said how “I’m just me. You don’t know what’s coming out of my mouth next, I don’t know what’s coming out of my mouth next.” And it checks. Back in 2013 when she was selected in her very first Solheim Cup, where she became the youngest player ever at 17, her expressions were not as ecstatic as they are for other golfers. The reason?

“I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, I am going to miss my friend’s birthday party’ so I was kind of gutted in a way.” Interestingly, she won against Paula Creamer 5&4 and later asked her for her autograph on behalf of a friend. But she has also made friends in the event. One of them was her teammate from 2017, Mel Reid. And the latter’s latest revelation might leave you in stitches. Beware, it does include British humor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former LPGA star is currently active at Erin Hills during the ongoing U.S. Women’s Open as an NBC reporter. However, she did take out some time to shoot her podcast Quiet Please! alongside Kira Dixon. There, the latter asked Reid, “What has Charley Hull’s workout routine been prior to this because you know how we’re tracking her, she’s running a marathon or whatever.” The former golfer revealed a funny interaction that happened with her and Hull ahead of the event.

“Bumped into her today. She asked me how my sperm was, so that was great. Said he’s doing good, mate. Still good. She was like, ‘Cool’. I was like, ‘Thanks.'” Dixon burst out laughing and asked, “Sperm? Does she mean your child?” Reid confirmed, “She means Kai. She just called him my sperm ’cause she’s still extremely confused how Kylie got pregnant. Um, yes, okay. I would love to say Charley and I’m still going to say Charley if she just tames down the workouts a little bit, because it’s quite a draining golf course, and it’s a big golf course, and it’s undulating. It’s going to take a lot of energy anyway.”

While we cannot comment on Hull’s way of asking about Kai or really clear her confusion on the obvious matter, Mel Reid is right about Charley Hull’s workout routines. The golfer’s workout routine, which she recently got updated, includes 40 dumbbell snatches, 30 box jumps or squat jumps, 20 rowing calories, and 10 devil press double dumbbell exercises, which can be particularly draining on a challenging course like Erin Hills that already demands a lot of energy. This intense regimen builds strength, endurance, and explosive power, essential for navigating the course’s undulating terrain and lengthy holes.

However, these workouts may also cause excessive fatigue and she needs to ensure she can maintain focus during critical moments in her rounds. Given the tough course and the elite roster, Hull currently stands at T38. However, this isn’t the first time Mel Reid has shared a funny story about her friend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mel Reid once said she doesn’t have “many PG stories of Charley Hull”

In a 2024 appearance on the Golf Channel, Mel Reid shared a hilarious story about her Solheim Cup teammate Charley Hull from the 2017 tournament. During this event, Reid and Hull faced off against American stars Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr. As they approached the 16th hole, they found themselves one down in a crucial match. Hull had a pivotal 12-foot putt that could tie the match, but instead of focusing solely on the shot, she turned to her caddie, Adam Woodward, and asked, “Ads! Adsy! You booked me that massage, didn’t ya?”

When her caddie confirmed with “What?” at the surprising question at such a crucial time, she repeated the question. As Reid humorously noted that after the caddie confirmed, “She literally holes the putt, didn’t even celebrate with me, and goes, ‘You definitely booked it, yeah? Because my neck’s well stiff, innit?’ And that’s just Charley Hull.”

This lighthearted moment highlighted Hull’s unique personality and well, signs at her ADHD, she has been open about for some time now. Reid also described her as a “glamour girl” who loves attention and often brings a fun, carefree attitude to the game. But the former golfer also emphasized Hull’s fierce competitiveness, stating, “She is one of the most fierce competitors I have ever met,” showcasing how she balances her playful nature with a strong desire to win. When Dixon posted this interview on X, Reid replied, “I don’t have many PG stories of @HullCharley but here’s one of them 🍿.”



Reid also reflected on the challenges of keeping Hull focused during the Solheim Cup, joking that “taming a wild animal” was often part of the experience. She added, “She’d probably be getting her hair done or something,” if you didn’t catch her at a press conference. Reid expressed her admiration for Hull’s talent and potential, saying, “I could talk about Charley all day long, all day long and all night long.” And well, we’re here to listen to them!