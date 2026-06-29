Viktor Hovland and Co. Stopped From Teeing Off as Play is Suddenly Suspended at Travelers Championship

The final round at the Travelers Championship was nearing a very exciting finish. However, sudden rains on the course have halted the play. With only Collin Morikawa able to finish his final round, other major names in contention were left hanging.

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The play continued as rain hit the course around 5 p.m., but as Viktor Hovland was preparing for his second shot on the par-4 14th, the suspension horns blew. Lightning was seen in the radius of the course, and players were moved out of the green. The PGA Tour suspended the final round of the Travelers Championship at 5:57 p.m., effectively. The play was expected to start by 7:20 p.m.

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So far, Hovland has been one over the day when the play stopped, sitting at 19 under for the tournament. He entered Round 4, having posted rounds of 64, 65, 61, and 64 to reach 20 under through three rounds. As reported by the PGA Tour, it is his best 54-hole score on the PGA Tour.

At the time of reporting, Scottie Scheffler had made two birdies in his last four holes before play was suspended, including two-putting from 39 feet on the par-5 13th to take the lead. He sits at two under for his round through 13 holes and is ahead by one.

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The two-time U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark birdied his 14th to move to 19 under. Out of the top four players on the leaderboard, only Collin Morikawa got to play his final round. He made a birdie on number 18 to finish at 20-under. As of writing, Matt Fitzpatrick and Akshay Bhatia are waiting for their final round at 18 under.

Update: After 90 minutes delay and a total of 1.12 inches of rain, the final round on TPC River Highlands has ended. On Monday, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland will finish the Travelers Championship in a playoff. The world No. 1 had won the tournament in 2024 via a playoff.

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The official social media account for the PGA Tour captured novel scenes at the TPC River Highland. Fans were seen using their creativity to cover them in the rain. Many used a folding chair.

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While other fans were taking in the moment, a spectator was seen making a snow angel in a large puddle of water before firing up the crowd at the course during the delay. A fan on X put the chaos into context as they commented, “Almost cost Hovland with that horn,” referencing the abrupt suspension.

Practice grounds have also been made open for the players.