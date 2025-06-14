Victor Perez WITB Juns 2025: 32-Year-Old Pro’s Golf Bag at U.S. Open Explored

Victor Perez has now become an overnight sensation, becoming the first person since 1983 to record an ace at the US Open at Oakmont. The French golfer has seven professional wins, including three DP World Tour titles and two Challenge Tour titles. He is not yet a household name in the arena of golf. He stood on the 192-yard, par-3 sixth with a seven iron in hand when that amazing moment happened at the 125th US Open. His high-launch tee shot landed about 15 feet short of the flag, bounced a couple of times, and then disappeared into the hole via its left edge. And what’s more exciting was the Frenchman’s chest bump celebration with his caddie.

As per the reports of the National Hole-In-One registry, only one and two percent of golfers achieve this feat every year. Well, it seems Victor Perez is now the top 1% of the National Hole-in-one registry. What is the reason behind such precise shots?

The answer lies in his extraordinary skills and his golfing kit. Perez is a Ping guy; everything ranging from his cap to his Driver to his putter belongs to PING. He tees off his game with the Ping G430 LST (10.5° Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X shaft), which is designed for players like Perez who focus on maximum distance, more forgiveness, and low spin. The Fujikura Ventus TR shaft provides stability and a firm grip to its master. The Ping G430 LST has a price tag of $607.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Next, after a great tee shot, he takes up his Ping G430 MAX (14.5° to 13.5° Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX shaft) fairway woods. Made for golfers who crave both control and effortless flow in their swing. The Ping G430 MAX paired with the Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX shaft provides you with the perfect balance of mid-spin and mid-launch magic. But you pay a price of $399.99 for the magic to happen.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For his tough iron play, he has the Ping i525 (3, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White X shaft). It’s a perfect fit for Perez, who has his eyes on precision and a great ball flight. The Tensei AV Raw White X shaft provides a low launch and low spin, adding to the benefits of the club. They have a premium price tag of $1125. The second iron is the Ping i59 (4-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 TX shaft) will provide you with consistent performance, with a blend of control and power. These clubs come at a price range of $430.99 to $575.99. One question remains: what about his wedges and putter? Let’s take a look

Victor Perez Wedges and putter

The rising golf star still has room for improvement in his short game. His short game seems to be his weakness with -0.37 strokes gained around the green. Which is exactly why he chose the Ping Glide Pro 50° (10S) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus³ Tour 125 shaft. The compact, high-grade forged head gives, while the friction-milled face and tighter bounce allow the golfer to easily work the ball around the green. The Nippon N.S. Pro Modus³ Tour 125 shaft provides low launch and high spin, which helps the golfer to hit it away from the rough to find it’s way to the greens. They come at a reasonable price of $89.9.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For his second iron, Perez took a different approach. He chose the Titleist Vokey Design SM9 with 56° 10S, Nippon N.S. Pro WV 125 Tour shaft, the only Titleist club in his bag. The SM9 features a forward center of gravity, precision-milled grooves, and grind versatility, which allow Pérez to control distance, trajectory, and maximum spin needed for bunker exits or delicate flop shots. With the added benefit of Nippon WV 125’s shaft low-launch and directional stability. It’s priced at just $149.9.

Finally, for his final shot to the hole, he uses the Ping Sigma 2 ZB2 Platinum ( Ping Pistol PP61 grip). With the Pistol PP61 grip, Victor Pérez utilizes a Ping Sigma 2 ZB2 Platinum putter, which provides confidence and control on the greens. The putter’s dual-durometer face provides him a softer touch for short putts and a firmer feel for longer rolls—ideal for a player mastering distance control. They are charged $215 to $235. Last in his bag is the tiny Titleist Pro V1, which gives a very low long game spin and maximum short game spin, with soft feel and dimple patterns on the body. It’s priced at $55 at the official Titliest website.