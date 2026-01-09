Vijay Singh Labeled ‘Hypocritical’ by Insider for Taking Spot From Younger Golfers

The PGA Tour trimmed fully exempt cards from 125 to 100. It slashed field sizes, and positioned itself as a leaner, data-driven product where only the fittest survive. Then Vijay Singh busted through the wall, claimed a forgotten exemption, and made it to thwe 2026 season. The Fried Egg podcast captured the absurdity in real time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I love when you have just an idiotic rule, like an idiotic exemption, and somebody completely jams you for it,” Andy Johnson declared. “62-year-old Vijay Singh takes his career money exemption, an exemption that shouldn’t exist. He takes it, and he’s going to play on the PGA Tour this year.”

“This is awesome. I thought it was so great. I hope he plays in all whatever events he can,” noted Brendan Porath, with a hint of sarcasm. “That said, it’s completely preposterous,” he continued. “It’s hypocritical of me to promote this. I’m a fraud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fijian activated his Top 50 Career Money List Exemption for 2026, a one-time golden ticket built on a 6th spot with $71.2 million in career earnings. He has already committed to the late-season opener, the Sony Open in Hawaii. Singh last played a standard PGA Tour event at the 2021 Honda Classic, where he didn’t make it to the weekend. He missed the cut at the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Masters. His last made cut in a non-major Tour event came at the 2020 Memorial.

The hypocrisy runs deeper than personal contradiction. The same voices cheering Singh’s return have spent years condemning veterans like Ryan Palmer for occupying spots. The hosts named them directly: Palmer, Brandt Snedeker, JJ Henry, and Zach Johnson. The so-called “tugboats” clog fields while younger players grind on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The timing sharpens the irony. The Tour just completed its most aggressive restructuring in four decades—the first time since the early 1980s that the all-exempt category sits at 100 players instead of 125.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The best part is they just had this emphatic, you know, We’re down to 100 cards,” one host noted. “101’s out, and here comes Vijay Singh like the Kool-Aid man busting through the wall saying, ‘I’m here. I’m ready to go. Give me my full status card for 2026 at age 62.'”

The structural critique followed swiftly. “The tour needs to abolish all of these exceptions tomorrow. This is a mockery of the system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Yet abolition feels unlikely. The hosts called for an audit: “I would love somebody to go through and do some bookkeeping of who also could accept some exemptions, such as this one. And I want them all to do it just to show how silly and preposterous this whole thing is.”

Matt Kuchar faced the same decision this offseason. He finished 118th in the 2025 FedEx Cup standings, losing full status for the first time in 19 seasons. Kuchar sits 13th on the career money list with $61.5 million. He passed on the exemption, reasoning it would only grant three or four additional starts without Signature Event access. Singh made the opposite calculation. But can he back it up?

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Singh’s Champions Tour gap raises questions about his competitive viability

The podcast addressed Singh’s competitive standing with a blunt assessment. When asked whether “semi-competitive Champions Tour player” was accurate, the response was immediate: “I would not quibble. I think that’s an accurate assessment.”

Singh has spent the past several years on a 54-hole circuit where carts are permitted. Now he will walk 72 holes against players who were toddlers when he won the 2000 Masters.

His 292.4-yard average driving distance on the Champions Tour in 2025 would rank 164th on the PGA Tour—below Lucas Glover and Russell Henley. The physical demands are incomparable. PGA Tour purses dwarf the senior circuit by a factor of six, but the grind extracts a different toll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh earned his exemption. Thirty-four PGA Tour wins. Three majors. World No. 1 for 32 weeks. The credentials are beyond dispute. The competitive reality is another matter. One made cut becomes a headline event. One withdrawal confirms the skeptics. Either outcome feeds the spectacle.

Golf remains weird—no matter how algorithmic it tries to become.