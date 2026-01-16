Vijay Singh Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More About PGA Tour Legend

Vijay Singh ranks 6th on the PGA TOUR’s all-time career money list — ahead of Justin Thomas, ahead of Adam Scott, ahead of an entire generation that followed him. In 2026, he’s still adding to it.

At 62, Vijay Singh will tee it up at the Sony Open, activating a rarely invoked exemption reserved for the sport’s all-time top earners. Most players his age have long since traded competitive grind for ceremonial handshakes. Singh isn’t like most players. His estimated $75 million fortune wasn’t built on nostalgia circuits or branded content deals. It was forged shot by shot, across four decades of relentless labor — and the man who earned it refuses to stop earning.

What Is Vijay Singh’s Net Worth?

Vijay Singh’s net worth stands at an estimated $75 million, a figure rooted almost entirely in competitive performance rather than commercial celebrity. Unlike modern stars whose fortunes flow through endorsement portfolios and equity stakes, Singh’s wealth emerged from the course itself — prize money accumulated across thousands of rounds, cuts made, and trophies lifted.

The foundation of that fortune is $71.2 million in PGA TOUR career earnings, placing him 6th on the all-time list behind only Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, and Jim Furyk. Add $8.6 million from the PGA TOUR Champions, and the picture sharpens: Singh’s bank account reads like a scorecard — every dollar tied to a result.

Vijay Singh’s Career Earnings

Singh’s peak arrived in 2004, when he captured nine victories and banked a record $10.9 million in a single season. That haul earned him PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors and dethroned Tiger Woods from the world No. 1 ranking for 32 consecutive weeks. It remains one of the most dominant individual seasons in professional golf history.

The money kept flowing. Singh led the PGA TOUR money list in 2003, 2004, and 2008, and lifted the FedEx Cup in that final year. His career earnings trajectory defied athletic logic — he won 22 times after turning 40, shattering Sam Snead’s record for post-40 victories.

Now, in 2026, Singh has activated the Top 25 Career Money exemption, a one-time loophole that grants full-field access to players ranked inside the all-time top 50 earners. Singh qualifies comfortably at 6th. The exemption doesn’t unlock signature events — those remain off-limits — but a PGA TOUR representative indicated he should qualify for the majority of full-field events this season. Every made cut still adds to his career totals.

Vijay Singh’s Professional Career

Singh turned professional in 1982, armed with a swing modeled after Tom Weiskopf and a work ethic forged in Fijian scarcity — he once practiced with coconuts because golf balls were unaffordable. A lifetime ban from the Asian PGA Tour early in his career forced him to rebuild through Africa and Europe, where he won seven times before earning his PGA TOUR card via the 1993 Buick Classic victory.

The major titles followed: the 1998 PGA Championship at Sahalee, the 2000 Masters at Augusta, and the 2004 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. His 34 PGA TOUR victories remain the most by any non-American player, 14th on the all-time list. The World Golf Hall of Fame inducted him in 2006.

Singh’s competitive fire never dimmed. In December 2022, he and son Qass captured the PNC Championship, firing a 59 in the final round. Singh called it a career highlight, placing the father-son triumph alongside his major wins.

Vijay Singh’s Brand Endorsements

Singh’s commercial profile reflects his personality: technical, understated, precision-focused. He never chased mass-market visibility. His partnerships skew toward luxury watchmakers and equipment specialists rather than beverage conglomerates or lifestyle brands.

Current affiliations include Audemars Piguet, the Swiss watchmaker whose Royal Oak line aligns with Singh’s ultra-wealthy demographic. He also endorses Punch’d Energy, a caffeine microdosing product marketed as a cleaner alternative to energy drinks — a logical fit for a player legendary for marathon practice sessions.

Historical partnerships include Cleveland Golf, whose equipment Singh wielded through both his Masters and PGA Championship victories, and Hopkins Golf, where he signed a multi-year deal in 2014 driven by his relationship with the company’s CEO, former Cleveland executive Greg Hopkins.

Vijay Singh’s Business Ventures

Singh’s post-playing legacy extends beyond trophies. Vijay Singh Golf Course Design imprints his philosophy — demanding precision, discipline-first layouts — onto landscapes across the globe.

His flagship project remains the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course in Fiji, originally opened in 2009 and renovated under Singh’s direction in 2016. Ten holes were redesigned to balance championship integrity with playability. The course serves as a national asset for Fiji tourism and cements Singh’s legacy in his homeland.

Other projects include the Els Club Desaru Coast – Valley Course in Malaysia, a collaboration with Ernie Els’ design group targeting the Asian resort market, and a signature hole contribution at Legends Resort in South Africa. Each project echoes Singh’s playing identity: unforgiving but fair, built for those willing to work.

Vijay Singh’s Real Estate

Singh’s properties mirror his personality — secluded, expansive, constructed for labor rather than leisure.

His primary residence sits in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, minutes from TPC Sawgrass and PGA TOUR headquarters. The marshfront property occupies an exclusive 12-home cul-de-sac with deeded beach access. Proximity to the Tour’s flagship facility isn’t coincidental — Singh’s practice sessions at TPC Sawgrass are legendary, often extending hours past other players’ departures.

His most striking asset is a 51-acre oceanfront estate on Hawaii’s Big Island, purchased in 2008 for $5.5 million and listed in 2022 at $23 million. The compound features a 9,000-square-foot main residence with a 2,800-square-foot master suite, deep-water wells, solar arrays, and backup generators enabling complete off-grid operation.

In 2009, Singh added a four-bedroom condo in Manhattan’s Lincoln Square for $5.7 million, spanning 3,369 square feet.

Singh’s 2026 return isn’t about money. The $75 million is already secured. It’s about identity. For four decades, Vijay Singh defined himself through competition — through the grind, the range sessions that stretched past sunset, the relentless accumulation of results. At 62, with signature events off-limits and skeptics questioning his relevance, he’s still chasing the only validation that ever mattered to him: the next made cut, the next check earned, the next line added to a career built entirely on labor.

The workhorse doesn’t know how to stop. He only knows how to work.