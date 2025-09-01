Viktor Hovland Fails to Contain Emotions as He Achieves Unexpected Feat Amid PGA Tour Break

Do you remember the historic 2023 Ryder Cup hole-in-one of Viktor Hovland? The celebration, the cheer, and the applause have been the most cherishable memories of the Norwegian’s career. But now, right before the Ryder Cup selection, Hovland celebrates his off time in a similar fashion. Even though he is on a break after his last PGA Tour appearance, the celebration was nothing less.

After the 12th-place finish at the TOUR Championship, Hovland was spending time off without participating. But with the Ryder Cup closing and him being in a close spot for a captain’s pick with his 10th place on the standings, he is actively practicing. Sharing the course with his friend, Henrik Viken, on the 7th hole, he achieved another cherishable moment with his hole-in-one. The video shared by Henrik showcased the heartwarming reaction of Hovland when he found out about another ace of his career.

The video showed how the golfer approached the hole to confirm where the ball was, and soon after, realized it went in. The golfer was running and shouting in excitement. Further, in the video, he is seen jumping and hugging the fellow golfers. Even Viktorious Hovland (@hovihead), Viktor Hovland’s shot tracker, has posted the video on X, writing, “Viktor reacting to his hole-in-one 😭🩷.”

Though this achievement will not be counted officially, it is a great motivator for the golfer who is probably picked for the upcoming Ryder Cup. In fact, this video will remind the captain of the historic ace of Hovland during the 2023 Ryder Cup.

In the past, the 27-year-old has achieved four hole-in-ones. First at the 2022 PLAYERS Championship and then at the BMW Championship the same year. Next was his 2023 Ryder Cup, and then in April 2024 at the Par-3 contest of the Masters. Now, with the practice session, it counts as his fifth unofficially. What a way to prove the worth to the captain, hours before the selection.

The golfer, with his 2025 performance and the past two appearances, has not disappointed the captain. Even though he might be placed 10th, it would be hard to overlook his past contribution to the team’s victory.

Viktor Hovland’s past performance overview

Hovland, who has been part of the European side twice, has shown a great comeback in 2025.

The golfer, who earlier suffered three consecutive missed cuts in 2025, won the next event, which was the Valspar Championship. Since then, he has continued to stay in a glorious spot with his finishes. In fact, he was placed third at the US Open. Additionally, at the last three playoff events, he achieved T32, T7, and 12th-place finishes, showcasing his great form.

Being a part of the Ryder Cup team twice, it would be easier for Luke Donald to pick him as an experienced player. Earlier in 2021, the golfer struggled to perform with his record of 0-3-2, but in the 2023 edition, he showcased his caliber. Hovland, aside from achieving the ace, held the record of 3-1-1, boasting a 70% win record.

With such a splendid career and 2025 performance, it is hard not to pick the Norwegian professional. He even added another star to his collar with the hole-in-one during the practice session. Do you think Viktor Hovland will still not be the captain’s pick? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.