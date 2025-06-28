Viktor Hovland Fiercely Backs Green Trick Jim Nantz & Co. Want Banned from PGA Tour Events

Cheating, that’s how many professionals describe this controversial method. It has sparked and still sparks fierce debates, with fans hailing it as a game-changer and detractors dismissing it as a sneaky shortcut. In February, earlier this year, Jim Nantz, the veteran Masters broadcaster with 35 years of experience, spoke out against the AimPoint putting technique, calling it a real brain-twister. “It really drives me crazy when you see their backs to the hole, and they’re trying to feel the break, and they walk another five feet, and they do it again,” Nantz said, questioning the logic behind the method.

“Where’s the feel in it?” His words carried weight, given his decades of watching golfers navigate the greens. Nantz’s skepticism about Aimpoint is shared with many golfers, and Paige Spiranac has even spoken against it, urging the Tour to ban it altogether. But it seems one PGA Tour pro’s game is nothing without the technique.

Playing with LIV superstar Brooks Koepka on the latest YouTube episode of Micah Morris, Viktor Hovland said something controversial. When Koepka asked, “Are you full aim point?” Without missing a beat, Hovland quipped, “Yeah, I got no idea what to do if I don’t use AimPoint.” He further shared his reliance on visual aids, mentioning, “You can see I use a pretty big line on the ball… I got double lines… I’m using all the help I need,” highlighting his use of these tools to enhance his putting accuracy.

But does it work every time? No, not at all, and Aaron Rai’s experience at the Mexico Open was a case in point. The British golfer meticulously used AimPoint to read a crucial par putt, but the ball teasingly rimmed out, leaving many to wonder if the process was worth the time. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with many criticizing the method and Rai’s missed opportunity.

via Imago Viktor Hovland of Norway lines upon a putt on the 13th green in the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Thursday, April 6, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY AUG20230406012 JOHNxANGELILLO. Image Courtesy: IMAGO

As Nantz had pointed out earlier, slow play is a persistent issue on the Tour, with Tom Kim’s waggling scenarios at Pebble Beach and WM Phoenix Open being perfect examples. And that is the reason Hovland does not have much support in this matter.

Lucas Glover is not a fan of Aimpoint

Lucas Glover, for one, does not like the method at all. Glover has spoken out against the AimPoint putting method on his SiriusXM PGA Tour radio show, suggesting it be banned due to its slow pace and disruption near the hole, which he finds “rude.” “Statistically, [AimPoint] hasn’t helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour… It needs to be banned. It takes forever,” Glover said.

He also proposed other ideas to speed up play, including marking yardages on sprinkler heads, using lasers for distance measurements, and having designated bunker rakers. Additionally, Glover suggested eliminating honorary observers walking with groups inside the ropes, getting rid of sign bearers, and reducing the number of golf carts on the course, as he believes they often distract players and cause delays. “The No. 1 reason a golf pro will back off a shot is a golf cart on the PGA Tour, I would almost guarantee it,” Glover said, emphasizing the need for change.

So, what are your thoughts? Does AimPoint’s elaborate process truly make a difference, or is it just a lengthy ritual that doesn’t quite pay off? Let us know in the comment section below!