Viktor Hovland Gets Honest About His Game Just Weeks After Shock WD from $20M PGA Tour Event

Imagine winning millions of dollars and still feeling like you’re not good enough. That’s exactly where Viktor Hovland finds himself right now. Despite a PGA Tour victory in 2025, a strong U.S. Open showing, and consistent competitive play, the Norwegian star just made an admission that’ll hit you right in the gut. His latest confession reveals the complex reality behind professional golf’s surface-level success.

Viktor Hovland never sugarcoats his feelings about his game. Therefore, his recent admission at the Genesis Scottish Open press conference caught everyone’s attention. “Still not entirely pleased with how things feel, and the confidence level is still not where I want it to be,” he confessed when asked about his current state.

This admission came just weeks after his shocking withdrawal from the Travelers Championship. “I hit one shot and felt a little bit in my neck,” Hovland recalled about that frightening moment. Subsequently, the next driver swing changed everything. “It just felt like, yeah, it just cracked,” he explained. Therefore, withdrawal became his only option after just two holes. This forced absence sidelined him for additional tournaments during his recovery before he returned at the Genesis Scottish Open.

via Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 11, 2024 Norway’s Viktor Hovland on the green on the 16th hole during the first round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nevertheless, Hovland acknowledged the positive signs from his 2025 season. “It’s been nice to see that I can win at Valspar and have a chance to contend at the U.S. Open, and had a nice week at the Travelers before I had to withdraw with my neck,” he explained. However, the internal battle continues despite these achievements. “I’ve been trending in the right direction, even though it still doesn’t feel great,” he admitted candidly.

At 27, Hovland finds himself in prime major championship years. His recent major performances show he can still contend despite internal struggles. His T21 Masters finish, T28 PGA Championship result, and third-place U.S. Open showing prove his ability. However, confidence issues create challenges for maximizing these peak years. Previously, Hovland described his struggles with remarkable honesty in his previous reflections on navigating doubt. “You don’t become more hopeful,” he explained. “It’s like you keep drowning and you’re running out of air.”

Viktor Hovland’s Season of Dramatic Swings

Hovland’s 2025 season illustrates golf’s unpredictable nature perfectly. His year began with modest results, followed by three consecutive missed cuts at major events. Everything changed at the Valspar Championship, where he claimed victory by one stroke over Justin Thomas, ending a 574-day drought. The U.S. Open provided another highlight with his third-place finish at the demanding Oakmont Country Club.

These struggles have created pressure regarding his prospects for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Currently sitting 10th in European standings, Hovland finds himself outside automatic qualification for Luke Donald’s team heading to Bethpage Black in September. The European captain emphasizes the importance of watching how players perform under pressure. Therefore, Hovland’s confidence issues could significantly impact his chances of selection for the challenging task of winning on American soil.

Hovland’s technical journey continues with multiple instructor changes throughout his career. “If I can hit the ball most of the time where I’m looking and make a few putts and scramble, we can still compete,” he noted pragmatically about his current approach. However, he remains realistic about his ongoing mental challenges. “Hopefully the confidence level can improve as we go along,” he concluded with cautious optimism.

This honest assessment reveals professional golf’s relentless mental demands. Ultimately, his journey continues as he seeks that elusive perfect feeling while managing the sport’s physical and psychological challenges.