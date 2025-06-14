Viktor Hovland Given Bold Advice by PGA Tour Pro as He Chases First Major at Oakmont

You know that feeling when you’re trying so hard to be perfect that you forget how to be natural? That’s precisely where Viktor Hovland has been for months, and his breakthrough at Oakmont proves he’s finally learning to get out of his own way.

The hosts of The Smylie Show delivered pointed advice about Hovland’s approach at the brutal US Open venue. “Yes, Victor Hovland’s playing golf,” one host declared during their Round 2 recap. “We’ve been looking for Victor Hovland to start playing golf again.”

This wasn’t empty praise. The hosts explained the crucial difference between “playing golf swing” and actually “playing golf.” According to the hosts, Hovland has abandoned his search for mechanical perfection. Instead, he’s trusting his instincts and executing shots he knows will go in—the numbers back up their confidence. The numbers back up their confidence. Hovland leads the field in strokes gained tee-to-green after 36 holes at +4.5 strokes. He also ranks second in greens in regulation at 83%, showcasing his elite ball-striking. Despite ranking 111th in putting and losing 1.2 strokes to the field, his iron play has kept him firmly in contention.

Beyond the technical aspects, the hosts emphasized something even more critical. “What Victor Hovland needs to do… know that he’s a proven winner,” they declared. The message was simple: Hovland belongs among golf’s elite. His seven PGA Tour victories include prestigious wins like the 2023 Memorial Tournament and the Tour Championship. When competitors see his name on the leaderboard, they know he’s not going anywhere.

This advice proved prophetic during Friday’s challenging conditions. Hovland posted his 68 early in the round. Then he watched his position improve as afternoon players struggled with Oakmont’s unforgiving setup. Just three players stayed under par through two rounds. Hovland sits at 1-under, just two shots behind leader Sam Burns. This composed performance at Oakmont represents a dramatic turnaround from the confusion that plagued him for months.

Viktor Hovland’s Technical Journey

Hovland’s current form represents the end of a turbulent technical journey. After his career-best 2023 season, he made a costly decision. He wanted to add more versatility to his swing, specifically by increasing the number of draw shots.

The experiment backfired spectacularly. Hovland lost his natural feel for cutting the ball. Suddenly, shots that used to fade began hooking left unpredictably. His confidence crumbled as his instincts abandoned him. This led to a coaching carousel in 2024. He cycled through several instructors, including Denny Lucas and TJ Yeaton. Each change brought new confusion instead of clarity. By early 2025, Hovland was missing cuts at premier events, such as The Players Championship.

Everything changed when he reunited with Grant Waite at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The former PGA Tour professional brought a fresh perspective that ideally suited Hovland’s analytical mindset. Waite’s extensive background helped him return to proven fundamentals. The immediate results spoke volumes. Hovland captured the Valspar Championship in March, ending his victory drought.

The world No. 14 now carries seven PGA Tour victories into this major championship. His major resume includes a runner-up finish at the 2023 PGA Championship. He’s also recorded top-10s at three other majors since 2020. Oakmont’s history favors breakthrough performances. Six of the venue’s nine previous US Open champions won their first major there. This includes legends like Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller.

The podcast hosts’ advice about trusting instincts rather than overthinking mechanics resonates perfectly with Hovland’s recent journey. After months of confusion and doubt, he’s finally rediscovered his natural abilities. The timing couldn’t be better for his major championship breakthrough.

With weekend rounds ahead, Hovland appears poised to take on his role as a proven winner. Oakmont demands both elite ball-striking and mental fortitude. Currently, he’s demonstrating both while staying true to his natural style.